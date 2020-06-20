New political group tries to rescue Hickenlooper in primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER — In a sign of mounting concerns among the party establishment about former Gov. John Hickenlooper's standing in the Colorado Democratic Senate primary, a new political group is spending at least $1 million on a scathing attack ad against Hickenlooper's rival in the race.

The ad slams former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff for spearheading a package of tough bills opposing illegal immigration in 2006 that the ad calls “the nation's toughest anti-immigrant laws.” Romanoff has long since apologized for the measures.

Romanoff is the underdog in the June 30 primary, running as a populist insurgent against the establishment's choice, Hickenlooper, who has raised significantly more money. The winner will face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

The new group, Let's Turn Colorado Blue, only formed on Tuesday, one day after Hickenlooper's latest stumble, where the former governor apologized for once comparing politicians to slaves being whipped to row “an ancient slave ship.” Let's Turn Colorado Blue will not have to disclose its donors until after the primary. The group's existence was first reported by The Colorado Sun.