New secretary of state will get to fill 3 key positions upon assuming office

Whoever becomes the new secretary of state will get to fill three critical positions in that office following the resignation of one employee, and two others are indicating they will leave before the new secretary takes over.

The new secretary of state is all but guaranteed to be Trump-backed Republican nominee Chuck Gray, who currently serves as a representative for House District 57. He won't be facing any challengers from other parties in the general election.

Although the secretary of state has a wide array of responsibilities, Gray focused primarily on the position's elections administration duties during his primary campaign. He's called the 2020 presidential election "fraudulent" and advocates for banning ballot drop boxes, citing concerns about their security.

Right now, Karl Allred, whom Gov. Mark Gordon appointed out of a slate of three candidates sent to him from the state GOP, is acting as interim secretary of state following former secretary Ed Buchanan's resignation last month.

Allred sent a letter to county clerks earlier this month asking them to consider getting rid of ballot boxes, if not for this election, then for 2024. As of Friday, however, he said none had indicated they would be willing to do so.

Two officials on the executive team of the Secretary of State's office -- Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler and Election Division Director Kai Schon -- announced before the Joint Corporations Committee on Friday that they intend to leave their posts before the new secretary of state takes office.

Both said, however, that they've committed to staying through the general election.

Wheeler, who has been with the Secretary of State's office for 37 years, told the Star-Tribune that she plans to stay until Jan. 3, which is when the new secretary of state will take over.

She said she thinks now is "a good time to look at a career change" in the private sector, although she's not clear at this point what exactly that career change will be.

"I would just like to see where my various experiences can be used in the private sector," she said.

The only current vacancy in the Secretary of State's office is for the office's communications and policy director. The post was formerly held by Monique Meese, who accepted another job after Gray's win in the primaries, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

Wheeler, who's currently filling in for that role with the help of another staffer, told the Star-Tribune that she doesn't plan to fill the position "out of respect for the new secretary, who should be able to put in place whomever."

It will also be up to the new administration to fill her role as well as Schon's positions, she said.

Before announcing to the Joint Corporations Committee his intentions to leave, Schon said in a LinkedIn post last month that "it’s time for me to start looking for other opportunities" and asked people to suggest "any connections, advice, or opportunities..."

"I want to finish this election season maintaining the integrity and continuity of our election process," he wrote on his LinkedIn. "I have the utmost confidence in our county clerks to carry Wyoming elections into even greener pastures."

A lot of institutional knowledge will leave along with the three employees; Wheeler said she plans to reach out to the secretary elect after the November elections and "devote every hour" to transfer her "37 years of knowledge" to the new office holder.