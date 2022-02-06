New state superintendent of public instruction takes office

Former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others filed a lawsuit in January against Gordon, the Wyoming Republican Party, the party’s chairman and the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee over the selection process. They were represented by former Attorney General Pat Crank.

They alleged that the process of selecting the temporary superintendent is unconstitutional, because each county gets an even number of votes in the matter, not a number of votes proportional to the county’s population. This, they claim, violates the “one man-one vote” principle in both the Wyoming and U.S. constitutions.

A U.S. District judge ruled against the plaintiffs’ request to pause the appointment process until the courts weighed the matter. The plaintiffs still have the option to continue the lawsuit even as Schroeder takes office.

Schroeder has a big year ahead of him.

Wyoming's K-12 education system has long been one of the best funded in the nation because of money from from fossil fuels, but that revenue stream alone can no longer support K-12 education due to structural changes in the energy industry. .

Additionally, critical race theory and removing certain books from school libraries have become divisive issues across the state.