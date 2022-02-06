New state superintendent of public instruction takes office

Wyoming's new Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder was sworn in at the Capitol rotunda on Friday in Cheyenne by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox.
Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to replace Superintendent Jillian Balow, who resigned Jan. 16 to take the same job in Virginia.
Schroeder will serve as superintendent for the remainder of Balow’s term, which runs until January. He also has the chance to run for reelection this year, but must file by May 27 to do so.
“I am honored and humbled beyond words at this incredible opportunity to serve the students, teachers and parents of Wyoming,” Schroeder said in a press release. “I’ll do my best to help strengthen education for the future of our state.”
Schroeder has worked as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming, and as a family and youth counselor. His most recent post was as the head of Cody’s Veritas Academy, a private Christian school.
He has lived in the state for about a year and a half.
"He comes with a very new perspective," Gordon said Friday in Casper.
After Balow, a Republican, resigned, the GOP State Central Committee was statutorily required to convene and vote on three candidates to send to the governor, who is tasked with appointing one of the three. The other nominees included former state lawmaker and Lincoln County GOP chairwoman Marti Halverson and Thomas Kelly, the chair of the Political and Military Science Department at American Military University.
That process of appointment has been used in other instances in recent years, but there are a number of people in the state who are dissatisfied with the process.
Former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others filed a lawsuit in January against Gordon, the Wyoming Republican Party, the party’s chairman and the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee over the selection process. They were represented by former Attorney General Pat Crank.
They alleged that the process of selecting the temporary superintendent is unconstitutional, because each county gets an even number of votes in the matter, not a number of votes proportional to the county’s population. This, they claim, violates the “one man-one vote” principle in both the Wyoming and U.S. constitutions.
A U.S. District judge ruled against the plaintiffs’ request to pause the appointment process until the courts weighed the matter. The plaintiffs still have the option to continue the lawsuit even as Schroeder takes office.
Schroeder has a big year ahead of him.
Wyoming's K-12 education system has long been one of the best funded in the nation because of money from from fossil fuels, but that revenue stream alone can no longer support K-12 education due to structural changes in the energy industry. .
Additionally, critical race theory and removing certain books from school libraries have become divisive issues across the state.
