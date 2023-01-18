New sweeping abortion bill would nix exemptions in Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers are once again pushing to curtail abortion access even as the state awaits a ruling on a trigger ban enacted last year.

A bill introduced by a group of lawmakers Tuesday aims to go even further than Wyoming’s trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers.

The new ban also seeks to skirt the authority of the judicial system by declaring that the State Legislature can interpret the Wyoming Constitution alongside the courts.

The “Life is a Human Right Act” is sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, with a long list of co-sponsors on both the House and Senate sides. Rodriguez-Williams was also the sponsor of the abortion trigger ban that is currently being challenged in court for its constitutionality.

More than a dozen state representatives and a dozen state senators have signed on in support of the ban, including House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R- Hulett, Wyoming Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette and former Senate President Sen. Dan Dockstader, R- Afton.

Rodriguez-Williams didn’t respond to a call from the Star-Tribune for further comment by deadline. When a Star-Tribune reporter asked her in person at the Capitol if she could answer questions about the bill, she said she would need more time to comment.

Neiman and Bear didn’t respond to calls from the Star-Tribune before deadline. Dockstader was unavailable for comment.

Further restrictions

The bill is an attempt to further regulate abortion post-Roe and remove the few protections that remained under the state’s trigger ban.

It would repeal the rape and incest exemptions in the state’s trigger ban while adding provisions that could protect the bill’s intent, if it becomes law and is challenged in court. It also removes all state funding for abortion, including for abortions that are necessary to preserve the life of the mother or to prevent serious physical harm.

Under the bill, medical providers could only perform an abortion if the mother is at risk of death and the baby is not viable, which is usually before 23 or 24 weeks. Doctors can also remove a dead fetus and treat ectopic pregnancies without running afoul of the imposed restrictions.

In addition to banning all abortions, including medication abortion, the Life is a Human Right Act outlines a number of punishments for providers.

Any abortion provider who helps a pregnant woman obtain an abortion would be charged with a felony, be subject to a fine of up to $20,000 and face up to five years in prison.

The bill exempts pregnant women from criminal punishment.

The proposed abortion ban also outlines a legal framework that would allow any woman who receives an abortion to sue their provider. It would also permit the state attorney general and district attorneys to sue anyone who provides an abortion and collect attorney’s fees and other costs from that person if they were found to have violated the ban.

Abortion advocates expressed disappointment and frustration with the attempt by lawmakers to further restrict abortion.

“One of the things we value in Wyoming regardless of our political party affiliation or the other things we might differ on is respect for individuality, respect for personal liberties [and] not wanting a lot of government intrusion into our lives,” Sharon Breitweiser, executive director of the abortion advocacy group Pro-Choice Wyoming, said. “This consistent hammering away to restrict access to needed health care is just so out of touch with Wyoming values.”

The efforts to ban abortion also impose one religious view on Wyoming, which serves as a stark contrast to the freedom of religion that so many lawmakers profess to champion, Breitweiser said.

Taking further steps to restrict access to abortion and impose penalties on doctors will only worsen health care for women, said Christine Lichtenfels, a board member for Chelsea’s Fund, which supports and assists Wyoming women who seek abortions.

“Physicians simply are not going to do something if they feel like an aggressive prosecutor will put them in jail or force them to defend themselves,” she said.

Chelsea’s Fund is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban, which has been blocked for the duration of the lawsuit.

Like Breitweiser, Lichtenfels portrayed abortion as an issue of state values in which Wyoming’s belief in small government is on the line.

But while lawamkers debate the role of government and religion in the state, it is women who would feel the impacts most, she said.

“We’re going to live in a society where women are treated as second-class citizens, because that’s what it is when the government takes away their agency over their own body,” Lichtenfels said.

An uncertain landscape

Lawmakers passed a trigger ban during the 2022 budget session, which outlawed abortion except in cases of incest, rape or to protect the mother from death or serious injury if Roe v. Wade were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Under the ban, anyone who provided an abortion could be charged with a felony and face up to 14 years in prison. The legislation did not provide any protections from criminal prosecution for mothers who sought abortions.

The ban also prohibited the use of state funding to support abortion, but it did provide for funding exceptions for incest, rape and instances of physical harm to mothers.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the state’s trigger ban was set to soon take effect, but it was challenged in court by Wyoming abortion providers, residents and reproductive rights groups, including Casper-based Wellspring Health Access, whose planned abortion clinic was attacked by an arsonist in May.

In their lawsuit, opponents of the abortion ban pointed to a 2012 amendment to the Wyoming Constitution passed in response to the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, which guaranteed residents the right to “make his or her own health care decisions.”

Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens in Teton County issued a preliminary injunction in August that suspended the ban before turning to the Wyoming Supreme Court for clarity on the constitutional questions surrounding the ban.

Last month the court declined to weigh in on the lawsuit, instead leaving it up to Owens to make an initial ruling. However, both opponents and supporters of the ban, as well as Owens, have said that they expect the lower court’s decision will be appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

With an eye toward any decision by the courts, it is the 2012 constitutional amendment on health care that lawmakers are attempting to sidestep in the Life is a Human Right Act, declaring that abortion is not a form of health care.

“[A]bortion as defined in this act is not health care,” the authors of the bill wrote. “Instead of being health care, abortion is the intentional termination of the life of an unborn baby.”

But while arguing that abortion should not fall under the 2012 amendment, the lawmakers also use it to justify the abortion ban.

Under the amendment, the Legislature can restrict the health care rights of the state’s residents “to protect the health and general welfare of the people.”

It is that authority that lawmakers cite when arguing that they must ban abortion.

“In accordance with Article 1, Section 38© of the Wyoming constitution, the legislature determines that the health and general welfare of the people requires the prohibition of abortion as defined in this act,” the bill reads.

Making a case

In an unusual move in Wyoming lawmaking, the bill has a “findings and purposes” section that lays out its intended purpose and the reasoning behind the measure. The section reads much like a resolution.

It makes sense that this section would be included considering plaintiffs’ reference to the 2012 constitutional amendment around Obamacare that they are using to argue their case against the trigger abortion ban.

The plaintiffs argue, based on that amendment, that abortion is a form of health care, and that it should be up to the discretion of adults to decide whether or not to undergo certain medical procedures.

The “findings and purposes” section specifically says “abortion as defined in this act is not health care.”

“Instead of being health care, abortion is the intentional termination of the life of an unborn baby,” it says.

The first line of the “findings and purposes” section also states that the Legislature, “as a coequal branch of government, may make declarations interpreting the Wyoming constitution.” That echoes assertions that Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman have made in their motion to join the ongoing lawsuit against Wyoming’s trigger ban as intervenors.

That statement is true, to some extent. Lawmakers weigh in on the constitutionality of bills when they vote for or against them. Wyoming governors can also voice an opinion with their veto power. That being said, courts ultimately have the final say over whether or not bills are constitutional.

“If the Legislature is trying to assert that it has supremacy over the judiciary, that would be an error,” said David Adler, a constitutional scholar and the president of the Alturas Institute, which aims to promote the Constitution, civic education and gender equality. “It is in fact the judiciary that has the last word on the meaning of the Constitution, and that’s been a universally recognized principle in American jurisprudence at least since Marbury vs. Madison when the Supreme Court ruled in that 1803 case.”

“Ultimately, it’s the judiciary, the Supreme Court in Wyoming, who has the final responsibility to interpret the Constitution,” he said.

The bill also goes into more detail parsing certain medical situations where abortions would be allowed. In the ongoing lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s abortion ban, plaintiffs have argued that the law is ambiguous, making it unclear as to whether or not abortions would be legal in certain situations where not performing an abortion could harm the mother.

The bill appears to attempt to address those ambiguities. Under the bill, “abortion” wouldn’t include using or prescribing any instruments or medications that are used to save the life or preserve the health of the fetus, remove a dead fetus caused by spontaneous abortion or intrauterine fetal demise or treat a woman for an ectopic pregnancy.

