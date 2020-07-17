Newly legalized skill games generate half-million in taxes in first months of operations

The revenue reported Friday offer the first glimpse for lawmakers of the earning potential for legalized gambling in Wyoming. Prior to regulation, legislators and regulators alike had no understanding of the prevalence of skill games in Wyoming, which went largely unregulated after a 2018 ruling by Wyoming Attorney General Peter Michael determined certain games to be illegal.

Since legalization, the games have been a “safety net” for a number of bars across the state suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser told lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation and Wildlife on Friday, particularly as approximately 10-15 percent of his clients are currently projected not to survive the downturn.

Future earning potential remains an open question. According to a presentation by regulators Friday, approximately 80 machines currently operating in Wyoming were not approved by the commission and have been shut down, leading lobbyists for the state’s bar, restaurant, and skill game industries to request a workaround from lawmakers.