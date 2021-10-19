Niobrara County rancher to replace former Rep. Hans Hunt

A third-generation rancher and lifetime Wyoming resident from Niobrara County will fill former Rep. Hans Hunt’s seat in House District 2 after Hunt resigned in late September to join Sen. Cynthia Lummis’s staff.

J.D. Williams, 47, confirmed to the Star-Tribune that he was selected Tuesday afternoon by the county commissioners in House District 2.

House District 2 covers parts of three counties: Weston, Niobrara and Goshen. Williams’ ranch is set north of Lusk in the northern part of Niobrara County.

When in office, Hunt emphasized the difficulty of representing people in the three counties who had different interests.

“I do not have any aspirations other than to stand for liberty and to use common sense, both of which seem to be under attack,” Williams told the Star-Tribune.

People who fill vacant legislative seats usually go on to run for re-election in that district. Williams said he doesn’t know yet if he will run in the upcoming election, but did say he has “no political aspirations.”

There is an added complication. Because redistricting will be finalized early next year, it’s possible the boundaries of House District 2 may change.