Niobrara County rancher to replace former Rep. Hans Hunt

A third-generation rancher and lifetime Wyoming resident from Niobrara County will fill former Rep. Hans Hunt’s seat in House District 2 after Hunt resigned in late September to join Sen. Cynthia Lummis’s staff.
J.D. Williams, 47, confirmed to the Star-Tribune that he was selected Tuesday afternoon by the county commissioners in House District 2.
House District 2 covers parts of three counties: Weston, Niobrara and Goshen. Williams’ ranch is set north of Lusk in the northern part of Niobrara County.
When in office, Hunt emphasized the difficulty of representing people in the three counties who had different interests.
“I do not have any aspirations other than to stand for liberty and to use common sense, both of which seem to be under attack,” Williams told the Star-Tribune.
People who fill vacant legislative seats usually go on to run for re-election in that district. Williams said he doesn’t know yet if he will run in the upcoming election, but did say he has “no political aspirations.”
There is an added complication. Because redistricting will be finalized early next year, it’s possible the boundaries of House District 2 may change.
Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, and not Williams, will be replacing Hunt on the Joint Corporations Committee (the committee tasked with redistricting).
Williams has some big shoes to fill.
Hunt served as the House majority whip from 2015 to 2016 and did a four-year stint as chairman of the joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee.
When elected, he was the youngest member of the Wyoming Legislature, and had not yet graduated from college. Hunt is now the agriculture and trade policy adviser in Lummis’ office.
Like Williams, Hunt was also a rancher as his day job.
Williams said he is in favor of the upcoming special session to fight back against President Joe Biden’s employee vaccine mandate and is against the mandate itself.
Applying for Hunt’s replacement was not totally Williams’ idea, as a number of his neighbors asked him to fill the seat, he said. He has some skepticism of his new role, too.
“The effectiveness of government is highly overrated,” Williams said.
Williams will be attending the special legislative session set to start late next week — one of his first tasks as a legislator.
“I wish I could say I’m looking forward to it,” Williams said. “I’ll be country boy with the scared look on his face.”
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis