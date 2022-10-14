No clerks have agreed to Allred's request to ban ballot drop boxes

Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred said Friday that, of the few county clerks who responded to his letter requesting they consider getting rid of ballot boxes, none of them have indicated they would do so.

Allred, whom Gov. Mark Gordon appointed to the interim position last month following former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's resignation, sent a letter recently to all 23 of Wyoming's county clerks requesting that they consider, "if not for this election, for 2024 and all future elections," getting rid of ballot drop boxes.

He noted that he's "mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported" so far with drop boxes in Wyoming, but that there's future "potential for abuse or destruction of ballots" that are delivered through drop boxes.

Allred told the Star-Tribune, however, that the county clerks who responded weren't interested in discontinuing ballot boxes now or in future elections.

Getting rid of ballot boxes and concern about voter fraud more broadly were a focus for secretary of state Republican nominee Chuck Gray during his primary campaign. Gray is all but assured to take over the post in January, given that he isn't facing any challengers in the general election next month.

In a text to the Star-Tribune, Gray said that banning ballot drop boxes is "a basic election integrity and security measure" and that it's "pivotal" to discontinue their use.

He didn't respond by the Star-Tribune's deadline to a follow-up question asking whether he thinks there have been past issues with Wyoming's ballot drop boxes, even though there haven't been any reported problems.

He was also asked his thoughts about the lack of enthusiasm from county clerks toward Allred's request.

Drop boxes became a target after the release of the film "2,000 Mules," which alleges that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election. Gray has sponsored multiple showings of the film across the state while on the campaign trail.

Amid a tidal wave of suspicion around election processes, others -- including Gray's Republican primary opponent Sen. Tara Nethercott -- have emphasized that there's insufficient evidence pointing to widespread voter fraud and that they believe in the integrity of Wyoming's elections. Dozens of courts nationwide have also rejected allegations of widespread voter fraud in 2020.

There are seven counties in Wyoming -- Albany, Laramie, Fremont, Converse, Big Horn, Sweetwater and Teton -- that currently use drop boxes. They've been in use since 2020, when former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan encouraged clerks to use them as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. But county clerks have used drop boxes prior to that for other business.

Mary Lankford, a lobbyist with the Wyoming County Clerks Association and former Sublette County clerk, told the Star-Tribune she thinks "there would be a lawsuit" if there was a hard push to ban ballot boxes right now, given that voting is already underway.

She noted that Allred recognized that difficulty in his letter to the county clerks and didn't make a hard push for county clerks to take action for this election cycle.

"I do not wish to interrupt or cause confusion to the voting process that is already in-progress," Allred wrote, "but I will ask that you make an honest assessment as to whether or not discontinuing the use of your drop box would cause any disruption for your voters."

"If, after your assessment, you ascertain that discontinuing the use of your drop box would not disrupt the ability for your voters to participate in the absentee process, my request is that you would voluntarily discontinue use in this election after proper notification to your voters of this change and in any future elections."

Lankford also said that, as of a couple days ago, she hadn't heard of any county clerks considering taking up Allred's request.

When the Star-Tribune asked Allred if he would try pushing the request again, he responded by saying that "he won't be here." (His interim post will end once the new secretary of state takes over in January.)

"I do think that it needs to be addressed and looked at the future," he said.

As of the Star-Tribune's deadline, Gray had not responded to a question asking how he might change his approach were he to make the request to county clerks in the future as secretary of state.