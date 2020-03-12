No deal on construction funding compromises multiple state projects

“With the declining mineral prices, we could very well be back here in two months redoing the budget,” said Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs. “With the correction in our economy and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia right now, it’s going to have dramatic impacts on our revenue streams. We may not even be able to fund the level of government we just passed out in the budget.”

That’s not to say the House didn’t try anyway: In one effort to reach a consensus, the House slashed the dollar amounts in a number of other projects in order to save the pool. However, the funding came from a number of projects members of the Senate never wanted to fund to begin with, Joint Appropriations Committee member Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“They’re cutting something we never wanted,” Gierau said.

Some in the Senate did seem willing to play ball, however, ultimately coming forward with an offer of a $25 million block grant to the university for any number of projects. That offer was ultimately rejected by their members.