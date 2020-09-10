Noem plans CARES Act spending, but lawmakers want oversight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration on Thursday laid out a plan to spend the bulk of the $1.25 billion in federal funds the state has received to address the coronavirus crisis, but some House lawmakers balked at allocating the money without more input from the legislature.

The Republican governor’s administration has spent about $114 million in federal funds so far and must expend the rest of the money by December 30 unless Congress extends the deadline. Noem this week laid out a plan to make $400 million available to businesses hurt by the pandemic, and a legislative committee that handles the budget provided some feedback on it.

But as lawmakers debate how best to use over $600 million of what’s left to address the pandemic and its economic fallout, a divide has formed over calling a special session to approve the use of the funds. Lawmakers also plan to hold public input sessions this month to formulate suggestions on how to use the money.

“Where is the legislative oversight? Where is the legislative input?” Rep. Taffy Howard, a Republican from Rapid City, asked during the Thursday meeting.