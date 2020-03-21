Nonprofit leader announces challenge for Sen. Anthony Bouchard's seat

“We can’t just cut programs and services and expect people to stay here,” she said. “We want people to stay here, to make their living here and to love being in Wyoming. Because it is a wonderful place. We just need to be able to build a future for them that makes them want to stay.”

At a time of tough decisions for state lawmakers — as well as heightened economic anxiety, the likelihood of deep budget cuts and possible tax increases — it’s certainly not an easy time for anyone to run.

It’s a reality Wallesch not only acknowledges but embraces.

“Regardless of the current state of things, there’s no point in which running for something like public service isn’t going to be extremely hard,” she said. “The fact the environment is even harder, I think, is sort of a challenge of your commitment to the thing. For me, it makes me want to double down. I’m not a person who runs away from something that’s hard, and the harder it gets, the more I feel internally committed to doing whatever I can to make a difference.”