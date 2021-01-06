Nonviolent 'Stop the Steal' protest held in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – A nonviolent protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election was held Wednesday at the Wyoming State Capitol, eventually leading to the Wyoming Highway Patrol placing the building on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Simultaneously as the protest of around 300 people was occurring in Cheyenne, thousands of pro-Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., with some of them storming inside the nation’s Capitol, causing the building to be placed on lockdown and lawmakers to shelter in place.

At the state Capitol, the protest organized by the Cheyenne Tea Party occurred just two days after many residents gathered in opposition to the state’s public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of this protest, however, was largely on the results of the 2020 presidential election, with Congress scheduled to meet Wednesday to count the Electoral College’s certified voting results.

“Congress must reject the Electoral College count ... and if they don’t, and if our representatives don’t, we will, and that’s a promise,” rally organizer Moses Hasenauer said to cheers from the crowd. “We must protect the integrity of the vote.”