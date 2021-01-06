Nonviolent 'Stop the Steal' protest held in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – A nonviolent protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election was held Wednesday at the Wyoming State Capitol, eventually leading to the Wyoming Highway Patrol placing the building on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Simultaneously as the protest of around 300 people was occurring in Cheyenne, thousands of pro-Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., with some of them storming inside the nation’s Capitol, causing the building to be placed on lockdown and lawmakers to shelter in place.
At the state Capitol, the protest organized by the Cheyenne Tea Party occurred just two days after many residents gathered in opposition to the state’s public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of this protest, however, was largely on the results of the 2020 presidential election, with Congress scheduled to meet Wednesday to count the Electoral College’s certified voting results.
“Congress must reject the Electoral College count ... and if they don’t, and if our representatives don’t, we will, and that’s a promise,” rally organizer Moses Hasenauer said to cheers from the crowd. “We must protect the integrity of the vote.”
Protesters came from across the state for the rally, which Hasenauer said could be one of many that will be held in the coming weeks. Throughout the protest, the crowd frequently erupted into chants of “Stop the steal!” and “Drain the swamp!” People in the crowd also took verbal shots at U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. John Barrasso, two Republican members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation who said they had no plans to object to the vote count that was planned in Congress.
New U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis had joined with a coalition of about a dozen senators earlier this week in stating their intention to contest the results in several key swing states. A challenge of Arizona’s results was being debated in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate when protesters overwhelmed Capitol Police and stormed the U.S. Capitol.
During the local rally, a few far-right lawmakers, including Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, also spoke to the crowd. Gray, who was on hand for Monday’s rally against the health orders, said he was thankful for Lummis joining the effort to object to the results, and upon mentioning Cheney, the crowd erupted into chants of “Cheney’s gotta go!”
“I was just talking with a constituent from the district I represent up in Casper, and they said, ‘You know what, we need to bring Congresswoman Cheney and Senator Barrasso to the (state) Legislature to explain their actions,’ and I agree,” Gray said, with the crowd responding with cheers.
The crowd offered a mixed response upon learning of the protesters storming into the U.S. Capitol. Initially, Hasenauer announced the invasion into the Capitol to cheers from many in the crowd. However, slightly later during the protest, Hasenauer walked back some of his enthusiasm, stating “we have to operate in a peaceful demonstration.”
“There’s people’s lives at threat right now with whatever’s going on in Washington, and I don’t know that we planned this,” Hasenauer said.
The crowd then joined together in a prayer, asking for the protection and safety of everyone in Washington.
While the protest in Cheyenne never turned violent nor included an effort to enter the state Capitol, the Wyoming Highway Patrol decided to lock down the building about 30 minutes after the protest began. Michael Pearlman, a spokesman fo Gov. Mark Gordon, said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” by the WHP.
“It was just a conservative decision that (the WHP) made,” Pearlman said. “There were protests occurring outside of the building, and they were monitoring them and decided that it would just be better to be safe.”
Gordon was not in the building during the lockdown, which had yet to be lifted as of around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Pearlman said. Later in the afternoon, Gordon issued a statement on the events in Washington, stating he was “heartbroken” by what had unfolded.
“Interfering with the peaceful transfer of power is an affront to the very Constitution that has made our country what it is,” Gordon said in a statement. “I believe America will not – cannot – stand for this assault on our democracy.”
“I encourage the entire country to follow the example that we have demonstrated here in Wyoming, a proper and peaceful expression of dissent – the cornerstone of free speech,” Gordon continued.
Local government reporter Margaret Austin contributed to this report.
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.