Northern Arapaho chair says tribal members were turned away from ER at pandemic's start

The main concern, representatives for both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes said, centers on the possibility of a second outbreak later in the fall, especially with schools back open. According to Spoonhunter, the tribe will be on the hook for the costs associated with tribal members involved in an outbreak at any of the schools in Lander or Riverton, potentially costing money that could be used to help contain the virus’ spread into the coming year.

This is of particular concern, Spoonhunter said, when the tribe only has the ability to enforce its own public health orders within the boundaries of the reservation, leaving them more susceptible to infection by those outside of the reservation and on the hook for managing the costs.

While virtual learning has already been implemented at the Fort Washakie, Wyoming Indian and Arapahoe districts, as well as St. Stephen's Indian School, some residents on the reservation attend classes at other schools in Fremont County, where in-person learning is currently taking place.