Northern Arapaho lawmaker loses House seat, district goes red

The Wyoming Legislature lost on Tuesday it's only lawmaker from the Northern Arapaho tribe.

Rep. Andi LeBeau, a Riverton Democrat who has served in the Legislature since 2019, lost the House District 33 race to Republican Sarah Penn by roughly 10 points, or 210 votes.

LeBeau hasn't yet responded to calls from the Star-Tribune for comment.

That means the Legislature will no longer have representation from either of Wyoming's two Native American tribes -- the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho -- and will only one lawmaker who is Native American. (Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, became in 2016 the first Navajo and Native American person elected to Wyoming's Legislature. Her seat wasn't up for election this year.)

On Tuesday, LeBeau posted a message on Facebook announcing that she had just gotten off the phone to congratulate Penn on her win.

"I asked her to please talk and listen to our leaders and Indigenous people," LeBeau wrote. "I told her that I’m here if she should need me."

Jordan Dresser, chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council, said LeBeau's loss is "very unfortunate"; she was an ally to tribal members who understood the complex issues that people face on the Wind River Reservation, he said.

"That's the task that Sarah Penn has now, she has to come to the table with both tribes and get our perspective and work with us in the future," he said.

Penn, a nurse from Cache County, Utah, decided to jump into politics in response to coronavirus mandates and lockdowns that she describes on her campaign website as "unconstitutional."

Her political beliefs and priorities are fairly typical for a more conservative Republican candidate.

She wants limited government and lower taxes. She wants to preserve Second Amendment and parental rights. She's for voter identification requirements and against crossover voting, which she thinks "needs to be thrown out of Wyoming." While Penn supports medical freedom, she's also "100% pro-life" and advocates for the punishment of "medical practitioners who intentionally violate the unborn's right to life."

This election cycle was Penn's first shot at a legislative seat.

Jordan said he hasn't had any communication with Penn up to this point, but that she's "invited and more than welcome" to visit with the Northern Arapaho tribe and learn about members' stances on tribal, state and federal issues.

Penn didn't immediately respond to calls from the Star-Tribune.

LeBeau's seat is one of two places in the Legislature that Democrats lost to Republicans on Tuesday.

Rock Springs Democrat Chad Banks, a freshman lawmaker, was defeated in House District 17 by Republican Joshua Larson.

The last time a Republican won the House seat for that district was in 2012 when Stephen Watt beat Democrat JoAnn Dayton. (Dayton went on to be the district's representative from 2015 to 2020.)