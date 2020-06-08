Northern Arapaho tribe's Grey Bull announces bid for U.S. Congress

While just three Native American politicians have ever been elected the Wyoming Legislature, a review of election records indicates no Native American candidate in Wyoming has ever run in a major party election for federal office.

However, the time seems ripe: While just 22 individuals with Native American ancestry have ever been elected to U.S. Congress, two of them — Wisconsin Rep. Sharice Davids and New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland — were elected in the 2018 midterm election. More than a dozen Native American candidates nationwide have announced congressional bids ahead of the 2020 elections.

That influx of candidates was not lost in her introductory speech, in which Grey Bull declared the need for greater representation of all the people of Wyoming on the national stage.

“Today, there is no holding back,” she said. “We must hold this truth to be self-evident that we the people must finally become all the people. For without that, there never will be a more perfect union. I seek this nomination not to represent the party as a Democratic candidate for Native America, but as a proud, Native American who aspires to give voice and serve all the people of Wyoming.”