If you opened a newspaper in Wyoming late last month, you might have thought the world was ending.

On Inauguration Day — the same day Joe Biden delivered a speech filled with overtures of unity and reconciliation — the new president fired a shot across the bow of some of the reddest states in the country: a pause to new leases for federal drilling. Seven days later, he announced that pause would be indefinite, as his administration began to reevaluate the role of federal minerals in the nation’s electrical grid.

“Just one week into his administration, President Biden is continuing to move us forward at the breadth and the pace that climate science demands,” White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy said at the time. “We’re going to power our economy with clean energy.”

Where some saw opportunity, others saw bad policy, arguing the change would have little impact on climate change and force oil and gas operators onto private lands, where environmental regulations were far less scrupulous.

Wyoming saw an existential threat.

As Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso wrote in an op-ed to USA Today: Biden’s executive orders would “take a sledgehammer to the economies of Western states without putting a dent in climate change.”

The concern for Wyoming's economy is not unwarranted. Long reliant on revenues from those minerals, Wyoming has done little to diversify its economy away from them, shedding hundreds of millions of dollars from its schools and general operations as the market began looking elsewhere. Within weeks of Biden taking office, owners of two coal mines in the Powder River Basin finalized longstanding plans to close, news that came within days of the financial analysis firm Morgan Stanley projecting coal would likely be phased out of the U.S. power grid by 2033.

Carbon capture — a process some hope can save the state's key industries — also suffered a blow last week after one of the largest renewable energy generators in the world said the technology "will not solve the problem" of climate change, announcing plans to completely phase out gas by the year 2050.

And Wyoming, which enjoyed a disproportionately influential position under President Donald Trump, has less clout in Washington than it has in years as it faces what many anticipate to be the most aggressive climate policy agenda ever pitched.

But the state's senators don't plan to wave the white flag.

“We’re going to continue to fight for every Wyoming job,” Barrasso told the Star-Tribune in an interview this past week.

Jockeying for position

Biden's influence in the House — whose majority leans left of the Senate — likely presents the steepest challenges for Wyoming, leaving the Senate as the primary battleground.

Now in the minority, Barrasso — and Wyoming’s newly elected Sen. Cynthia Lummis — find themselves an underdog in that fight. But they’ve positioned themselves to at least have a chance.

Barrasso — the former chair of the Committee on the Environment and Public Works, which has outsize influence on land use policy — has shifted to co-chair the Senate Energy Committee with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, whose state’s economy remains heavily reliant on coal. Lummis, meanwhile, was recently named to fill Barrasso’s Environment and Public Works vacancy as a rank-and-file member of the committee, giving Wyoming an uncommon one-two punch that did not exist while Sen. Mike Enzi, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, was in Congress.

And that’s not to mention the razor-thin majority for Senate Democrats, who already find themselves divided on the ambitions of Biden’s energy policy and a Republican conference with something to prove in the years after Trump. A budget amendment by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, opposing a federal ban on fracking passed the Senate by a 57-43 vote last week, while Barrasso passed an amendment supporting education systems in states that lost revenue from Biden's moratorium by an overwhelming 98-2 margin.

“By voting for my amendment,” Barrasso tweeted after the vote, “Senate Democrats are unanimously admitting the Biden leasing ban hurts America’s students, teachers, and communities.”

Getting that seat at the table in those larger discussions, Lummis said, begins with Republicans wielding the influence they do have and forcing the conversation for a president whose mandate rests on a divided Senate and a House of Representatives with a narrow — and shrinking — Democratic majority.

“We will be pushing back on the efforts of Biden’s administration to prevent the production of oil, gas and coal on federal land,” Lummis said last week. “We hope to meet with the president on the nomination of his Department of the Interior Secretary and other officials at the Interior as a springboard to request those conversations with the president.”

A fight from the minority

History shows Republican prospects are not hopeless in the current political environment, even with Democrats controlling both Congress and the White House.

Though the majority party sets the rules, political scientists have demonstrated that the minority party — particularly in today’s highly polarized environment — is able to significantly alter the majority’s policy agenda through its limited toolbox, from the filibuster to cross-aisle coalition building in the amendment stage of legislation that can file the teeth of the most ambitious bills.

One of the most poignant examples in U.S. political history was seen in the mid-20th century, when Republican members of the Conservative Coalition — a coalition of Southern “Dixiecrats” and the GOP — played a key role in blocking many Democratic policy goals at the time.

In the modern Senate, political opportunism and pressuring the majority into politically tenuous positions can also play a role in tempering the majority’s agenda, a point argued in a 2014 research paper by professors at the University of Virginia and the University of California, Merced.

“The minority derives leverage by delaying (or threatening to delay) legislative action, which consumes very scarce, very valuable plenary time,” the paper reads. “To avoid this loss of plenary time, the majority is willing to offer the minority opportunities to have their own proposals considered on the House and Senate floors, respectively. We argue that, with the goal of recapturing majority status in mind, the minority uses these proposal opportunities to schedule roll calls that help separate them from the majority and force majority-party members into casting difficult votes.”

Wyoming’s delegation already has experience on this front dating back to the Obama administration, when Democrats controlled a similar legislative trifecta.

Pete Obermueller, the president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and a former aide to Lummis and Wyoming Rep. Barbara Cubin, recalled one key example: the multi-year battle over funding under the federal abandoned mine land program. The fight came about as a result of years of cross-aisle cooperation from both representatives. But success in the political arena, he added, also comes as a result of political savvy. Especially as a member of the minority.

“I agree in the formal sense that when Republicans are in the minority, our delegation doesn’t have the same kind of authority that they would have would have otherwise,” Obermueller said. “But they don’t have no authority.”

Influence, he said, can come in many forms — coalitions with like-minded members of the opposing party, committee work, creative amendments — that can allow the minority even more power than one might anticipate. While that approach may not always get noticed, he said, it does have an impact.

If you’re actually able to capitalize when it counts.

“There are a lot of must-pass bills, vehicles that move through Congress, where things can get accomplished,” Obermueller said. “The stuff that’s important to Wyoming usually are not the top headline items. They’re things that can be inserted into must-pass bills based on those relationships. Is that easy? No. You can get rolled, you can get double-crossed, you can miss opportunities that you might have had if you controlled the gavel. In the minority, you don’t really have a chance to do do-overs. Everyone has to be bringing their ‘A game’ every single day.”

Seizing opportunities

But could Wyoming’s delegation — by putting up a fight — actually hurt its chances to seize opportunity from the inevitable? While market forces have already spelled doom and gloom for the status quo of Wyoming’s economy, polling data show widespread, national support for Biden’s climate policies, while the world’s leading medical journal, the Lancet, recently published an article arguing energy policies championed by the Trump administration likely led to the premature deaths of tens of thousands of people per year.

That presents challenges for Wyoming. In Barrasso’s first Energy Committee meeting in which members sought to establish a baseline understanding on climate change, Barrasso focused instead on discussions of undermining America’s energy independence in the light of Chinese coal expansion, even as the United States remains the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Lummis is even hoping to join the Senate’s bipartisan Climate Change Caucus, in an effort to advance national policies that offer climate change solutions beneficial to Wyoming’s resources.

“I know there are other Democrats that would like to serve on that caucus as well to try to find ways to have a more balanced response to climate issues than I expect to see out of the White House itself by way of Gina McCarthy and John Kerry,” Lummis said.

But the Biden administration has also supported energy developments that could potentially benefit the Equality State. Expanding the country’s domestic production of rare earth minerals, a key focus of Barrasso’s in the last several years, will remain a national security priority for the U.S. under the Biden administration. On the campaign trail, Biden was one of few among the Democratic field to support expanding domestic nuclear energy production — a potential boon for Wyoming — while renewable energy sources like wind are expected to see even greater levels of growth under his administration.

Though some, like Lummis and even Gov. Mark Gordon, expressed skepticism of replacing the state’s coal jobs with renewables, some see opportunity there, if the state can find a way to seize it.

“Most would agree that we can’t just swap out coal mining for wind farms and expect it to be even,” Nathan Wendt, a former U.S. Senate candidate and vice president at the Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, wrote in an email. “Coal work historically pays better and there are many more jobs supported than if the jobs in wind are only in constructing wind farms and maintaining them. But when you think of where energy demand is growing and costs are getting cheaper — it’s in renewables and Wyoming can align ourselves with where that demand is.”

Beyond energy, Wyoming’s delegation has recognized there is room for the state to adapt. And the policies needed for that adaptation aren’t necessarily partisan ones.

In addition to her Environment and Public Works role, Lummis has also secured a seat on two other key committees with strategic roles in Wyoming’s transition: the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, which she hopes can bolster Wyoming’s cryptocurrency and financial technology ambitions, and the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which she hopes can present inroads to influence legislation on policy areas like rural broadband, renewable energy and electric vehicles that require a robust supply of rare earth minerals.

“Certainly, we’re going to push back and work hard to keep oil, gas and coal in the mix and working with Democrats like Joe Manchin from West Virginia to do that,” Lummis said. “But at the same time, we want to recognize resources like uranium, rare earth minerals and hydrogen are all additionally in the mix and touted at the same time.”

