Officials to lift restaurant, bar curfew in Wyoming, citing decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. Mark Gordon will soon lift public health orders that required Wyoming bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., his office announced Saturday afternoon. Gordon attributed the change to a fewer number of state residents being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Thank you to the people of Wyoming who recognized the strain on their hospitals and health care workers and acted accordingly,” Gordon said in a news release. “I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone. We are not out of the woods yet, but continued personal safety measures while the vaccine is being distributed will enable our state’s schools and businesses to continue to remain open.”

The state also renewed its face mask requirement, which took effect Dec. 9, for the first time. Additionally, gyms will soon be able to allow 25 people to participate in group fitness classes, an increase from 10.