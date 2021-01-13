On impeachment, Cheney says some votes 'should never be partisan'

In a state Trump won with 70% of the vote — his highest share nationally — opinion over Cheney's vote has been divided. A petition calling for her recall, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, had already attracted more than 6,000 signatures, and voicemail boxes at her field office in Casper and in Washington, D.C., were full and unable to take messages.

Cheney, who has been rumored to be weighing a future run for speaker of the House, emphasized repeatedly that politics had "nothing" to do with her decision and that it was her constitutional obligation to impeach any president -- Democrat or Republican -- who had acted similarly to the president.

"I will continue to talk to and hear from my constituents all over Wyoming," she said. "But when it came down to it, the president the United States incited a mob to attack and interrupt the democratic process. And then, while the violence played out, the president refused to take steps to stop it. In my mind, those are absolutely high crimes and misdemeanors. There's just simply no question. This was a vote that could not have anything to do with party or with politics."

"I think it would be wrong to think about this decision, this vote, in the context of politics," she added.