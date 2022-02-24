One group is left out of the discussion on athlete ban legislation: transgender women

The Senate Education Committee advanced the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on Wednesday after hearing public testimony from University of Wyoming students, the ACLU and several other organizations.

But the committee didn’t hear from a primary group that the bill concerns: transgender athletes.

Senate File 51 seeks to bar transgender women from participating on women’s sports teams. The bill proposes to use the sex assigned to individuals on their original birth certificate to determine if they can compete in a sport as a female.

A former University of Wyoming cheerleader who identifies as a transgender woman traveled to the statehouse Wednesday morning to give testimony. She didn’t get the opportunity to speak, however, even though it appears she was the only transgender athlete present at the meeting. After ACLU campaign consultant Sabrina King finished her remaining statements from Monday’s meeting, Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said there wasn’t enough time to allow others to give testimony.

Scott hadn’t responded to the Star-Tribune as of press time for comment regarding this decision.

The former UW athlete, who asked to remain anonymous, was a cheerleader throughout her four years at the University of Wyoming and transitioned when she was a sophomore. Although cheerleading at the University of Wyoming is a co-ed sport, she spoke to what the sport meant to her, particularly through her process of transitioning.

“For me, cheerleading was the one thing that I had, it was my rock to hold onto,” she said. “Me being able to freely be who I am while doing what I love honestly saved my life, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Despite struggling with depression, she said the process of transitioning in and of itself was a relatively positive experience.

“With the support and love that I felt, not only from my coach and my teammates but also from athletics as well, I was able to transition comfortably and feel secure and feel safe,” she said. “It wasn’t a matter of, ‘Oh, we need to discuss what locker room you need to use,’ that never came up, it was never about anything other than me being true to myself.”

Her experience, she said, speaks to the effectiveness of procedures that are already in place to handle these situations, a point that opponents of the bill have brought up on numerous occasions. The Wyoming High School Activities Association, for instance, already has a policy in place that handles gender identity in high school sports on a case-by-case basis. Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Uinta, the main sponsor of the bill, did not know about this until after she filed the legislation.

Proponents of the bill have expressed concerns that local control over these situations would create an unequal playing field in cases where different regions were to make different decisions, thereby pitting, for example, female sports teams that include transgender athletes against those that don’t. This hypothetical problem is based on the idea that biological differences between males and females would create unfair contests among female athletes if transgender individuals were to compete in women’s events.

“I think it is unquestionably true that the way the human species has evolved, when it comes to athletic contests that involve physical strength and some of the other characteristics that are just plain different between men and women,” Scott said. “When you allow people who are biologically male to compete on female teams, you destroy the value of that competitive experience for females.”

Scott’s statement echoed the main concerns of Schuler, who related her experience as a female athlete competing with males before the existence of Title IX, the federal law that opened the door to women’s athletics.

“I grew up in a world as a female having to compete against males because there weren’t opportunities for my gender,” she said. “Even though I wanted to compete with them, and even though I thought I was a pretty decent player, it was difficult. I was so glad when Title IX came in, because it really did level the playing field.”

But the former UW athlete, although she presents just one example, said she contradicts the assumption that a transgender woman would necessarily dominate physically over other females:

“Look at me, I’m 5 feet, 4 inches tall and I weigh a hundred and ten pounds, please tell me where I have any sort of physical dominance over anybody,” she said. “You can’t really say that physical ability is greater because somebody is assigned male or female at birth, I feel like that’s a really ignorant argument to make.”

The committee introduced an amendment to the bill that would create an appeals board including at least one individual with coaching experience and one licensed health care professional. This board would hear appeals “on the issue of whether a student is being properly denied or should be denied participation on a team or in a sport designated for females.”

“I’m concerned about this process having what is effectively a statutory board that is making what are effectively gender decisions on behalf of folks around the state,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Albany, said regarding the panel. “I’ll just say that creeps me out.”

The former UW athlete also said the objectives of the proposed board unnerved her.

She said her frustrations with the bill boil down to the fact that it doesn’t recognize transgender women as women and ends up targeting transgender women over people of other gender identities (transgender men are allowed to participate in men’s sports under the bill).

“They think that they’re doing something to protect cis women by excluding trans women,” she said. “They call it the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, but if it’s supposed to be fair to all women, they need to include trans women in that.”

“This bill would turn the Equality State into the Hateful State, and that’s not OK.”

