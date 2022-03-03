One lawmaker spoke out for victims of sexual assault by telling her own story

Politics can be divorced from the people it touches.

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Albany, sought to close this distance through her testimony on House Bill 92, which would severely limit abortions in Wyoming if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Provenza stood before the House floor on Tuesday and shared that she was raped as a 14-year-old.

“I was horrified of what would happen if I was pregnant, I was so scared that I didn’t tell anybody,” she told her colleagues. “That man walked free, and you’re asking young girls to potentially have to force them and face that reality, and I was one of them. So think about the consequences of some of the lines in that legislation, how pro-life is that?”

House Bill 92 would go into effect in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. That possibility has become more likely as the high court has moved to the right.

Challenges to Roe v. Wade have already been successful.

An abortion ban in Texas took effect last September. Subsequently, some legislators sought to enshrine the reproductive rights under Roe v. Wade into federal law by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act. The bill passed the House but failed to overcome a Republican filibuster in the Senate.

Twelve other states have put in place similar trigger laws to the one advancing in the Wyoming Legislature.

Provenza said on the floor that she had not planned to speak. But she later told the Star-Tribune that the testimony by Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Fremont, against the abortion restrictions prompted her to share her story.

“It triggers fear, it triggers trauma, it triggers violations of rights and it triggers the violation of personal freedoms and liberty for our women in this great state,” LeBeau said regarding the bill.

LeBeau also shared that she had just recently learned from her father that her mother had had an abortion.

“My father said, ‘I needed to respect your mom, because she is the giver of life.'"

“I couldn’t help but feel that people need to know about the consequences of their vote and that it impacts people they know,” Provenza told the Star-Tribune.

Speaking before Provenza, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, the bill’s main sponsor, said she supports women’s right to choose in other areas of life but that the option of abortion is a choice that is “just wrong.”

“We shouldn’t be allowed to choose that,” she said.

Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Fremont, a supporter of the bill, followed Provenza’s testimony.

“One of the problems that we’re having with rapes and violence and incest and murder and missing people is because the perpetrators are not being caught,” she said. “Things are not being reported, police are not given the information that they need.”

She said that victims of sexual assault “don’t need to hide these things.”

Ottman said in an email to the Star-Tribune that her comments were in reference to an amendment about rape and incest.

“My comments are from the perspective that if a criminal act is committed, it should be reported and dealt with,” she said. “Law enforcement and support groups cannot be enlisted if not.”

Ottman was presumably referring to a second-reading amendment by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, that would have made exceptions to the bill in the case that an individual became pregnant through incest or sexual assault. She did not, however, respond to the Star-Tribune by press time to confirm (LeBeau brought forth another amendment on Tuesday that allowed the House to discuss the bill as a whole. She withdrew the amendment when she finished her comments). Yin’s amendment failed, a rejection that Provenza told the Star-Tribune was a “grotesque display of how this body fails to protect victims of sexual assault.”

LeBeau echoed the same sentiment in her closing remarks:

"By preventing pregnant women of rape or incest to get an abortion, to allow the pregnant victim to be reminded every living moment of the very intimate, horrifying crime done to them and to allow the crime to be continuously perpetrated and the government not providing equal protection to women and not providing equality of all under the Wyoming Constitution, we are passing a bad bill," she said. "Government must not be on the side of the perpetrator."

Provenza told the Star-Tribune that she eventually told her parents about being drugged and sexually assaulted, after which they reported the incident to law enforcement.

But when an officer came to their home to speak with her, Provenza said she chose not to share the rapist’s name, as the officer seemed dismissive and questioned whether she had really been drugged and why she hadn’t reported the incident earlier.

“I had my life and the lives of my loved ones threatened against me,” she said. “And it’s somehow my fault that a grown man roofied me and raped me.”

No male representatives spoke on the bill Tuesday, despite the majority of House members being men.

A co-sponsor of the proposed legislation, Rep. John Bear, R-Campbell, said in an email to the Star-Tribune that he found the testimony to be “complete and sufficient” and that there was no need for him to add anything.

“As a pro-life legislator, I think you know which testimony I agreed with and which testimony I found falling short of convincing the majority of their point of view,” he said.

“I am aware that some on the left would argue that this is a woman’s issue, and I would disagree. Based on birth rates of men and women in our free society, this issue has led to the elimination of just as many unborn men as unborn women in our society.”

“The fact that no men gave testimony I think lends itself to the power of the voices of women on both sides of the abortion issue speaking up and speaking out on an issue that pertains to them, their body, period,” LeBeau said in an email to the Star-Tribune. “Representation matters.”

Despite Provenza’s testimony, the bill easily cleared the House on Tuesday with a 43 to 16 vote, almost the same number of votes that first introduced it for consideration.

The outcome of the vote wasn’t a surprise. But Provenza said she wanted at least to share her story.

“My heart broke for all the women and people, anyone who has been assaulted, it’s crushing, it hurts,” she said. “I don’t want people to feel how I have felt.”

“People who have had these experiences need to know that there are people who value them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.