Open government champion John Kuglin dies at 78

Today, Mike Meloy, the attorney retained by the hotline, receives more than 100 open-government queries a year.

Tom Kuglin said it meant a lot to his father to establish the FOI Hotline as a resource for journalists and the general public.

“He truly believed in that aspect of the Montana Constitution, the public's right to know,” Tom Kuglin said.

John Kuglin was born in Chicago and graduated from Colorado College with a degree in history before he began his 40-year journalism career. He was a reporter for the Colorado Springs Free Press and the Gazette-Telegraph, then he moved to Montana, where he worked for the Missoulian and the Independent Record in 1965.

He covered Montana government for the Great Falls Tribune before he was hired on at the AP, working stints in Spokane, Washington, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, before moving to Helena. He became the bureau chief for Montana and Wyoming and retired in 2005 after a 31-year AP career.

His successor, Jim Clarke, who is now the AP's regional director for the West, compared himself following in Kuglin's footsteps to the baseball player who replaced the legendary Lou Gehrig.