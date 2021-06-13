307 Politics: Veteran lawmakers come down on the freshman

“I probably shouldn’t be doing this right here, it ought to be a different setting — you are one of us, OK?,” the senior lawmaker later added. “You’re not an outside group, you’re not part of a different group, you are a representative. You’re part of a group, and that is not by forcing people to do pledges; that’s what outside groups do.”

Each time one lawmaker got done speaking, another’s hand shot up.

“That was not a pledge to try to put some kind of a litmus test on anybody,” Neiman said. “Nobody cared if you did or didn’t (sign it). It was entirely your decision.”

This prompted Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, to speak next, saying the pledge was in fact a litmus test. Case instructed Neiman to go back and to try to fix his mistakes.

“I’d like you to reach back out to the political party apparatus and say, you know, ‘This is just a little bit more complicated than I thought it was and there are constitutional issues,’” Case said.

Rep. Shelly Duncan. R-Lingle, started to get emotional when she spoke about the pledge. She pointed out that her hands were shaking when recalling being pressured to sign the pledge.