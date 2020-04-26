Bebout: In response to a guest column

As one of the legislators that the PRBRC charges with bias and giving away state resources to the oil and gas industry, let me hold a different lens to some of his statements. First, Mr. Lax’s comment: “Wyomingites have long supported the oil and gas industry” — in fact, a truer statement is that the oil and gas industry has long supported the state of Wyoming through severance and property taxes and jobs. Another of the points of the PRBRC’s editorial charges the Wyoming Legislature with allowing oil and gas companies to “loot money from current and future Wyomingites” as well as dodge financial and regulatory obligations using the pandemic as an excuse. This is a cruel assertion, given the effects of COVID-19 to our state, the nation and our citizens, in serious illness, deaths, loss of jobs and resulting disastrous effects on small businesses. Since the coronavirus wasn’t even recognized as a serious threat in Wyoming until mid-March, long after the Legislature had adjourned, how could we have even considered something so ridiculous and awful?