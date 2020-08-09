Harshman: Let’s work together and get back on our feet

Dear Wyomingites, Thank you to the Editor for allowing a response to an editorial from our elected Superintendent of Public Instruction criticizing the Legislative proposal to provide grants to students dealing with COVID-19 in higher education. I was singled out in that Editorial so I felt it appropriate that I reply.
At the beginning of 2020, Wyoming was already facing an incredible challenge presented by a fundamental shift in our coal and natural gas markets. It is a troubling uphill fight. Then another event outside our control strikes us this spring. The COVID-19 pandemic, dealt another terrible blow that affected every person in our state. None of us could have predicted this Event. The key now is how we respond. How we respond will make all the difference and determine our outcome. As leaders our response is critical. Leaders shouldn’t have time to blame and complain. We should be working our rear ends off every darn day to make sure our state and our people come out of this stronger.
Your Wyoming Legislature has been working every day since the onset of this craziness. We are working with empathy and diligence to bring bold ideas and initiatives to help our state. We passed 3 bills into law in what by all accounts was an extremely successful special session. Our committees are passing bills every week for future consideration. We gave our Governor broad latitude to use the federal CARES money to provide relief for our businesses, our people and our infrastructure.
The debate is what is the best way to do that? We can’t write stimulus checks like the federal government. It is questionable that we could have given everyone a tax holiday of some sort. Instead we choose to focus on solving problems and making investments. We focused on businesses closed by health orders, we focused on workers, we focused on renter relief, we focused on healthcare delivery and we focused on broadband infrastructure so we can connect all of our state. We have been working these ideas with the Governor since March.
Over the summer we became aware of an impending crisis to higher education students in our state and we responded. What we are now seeing is unprecedented. Our community colleges across the state have reported a decline of 30 percent in enrollment. Imagine that, 1/3 of our Wyoming students who attended our community colleges last school year are not going to be there this fall. Our University reports a drop of 20 percent enrollment. What is going on? Why is this happening? Well the answer we are told is “our parents lost their job, I lost my job, I can’t afford it” etcetera etcetera. Thus, we went to work. We focused on our future, our young people who are just beginning their adult lives. They are the ones who will inherit our wonderful state. Working with our trade schools, our community colleges and our University, we set up a plan to help and invest in our people so we can acquire new skills and keep Wyoming strong. Just like the payments to businesses and individual renters and workers, we can use these one-time dollars to make payments to students to keep COVID off our campuses and to get our schools open, up and running and get our state back to normal as quickly as possible. If we fail, we risk losing a generation of young people and the institutions that serve them might not recover in our lifetimes.
Thus, it was disappointing to read last Sunday the inaccurate description of our Legislative response by our elected State Superintendent. We would have been honored to have the Superintendent attend one of our meetings, engage or give us a call with her input. If she would have engaged she would have known that the bill was a draft, was amended and was supported by a unanimous vote of the committee.
To say it is a scholarship for wearing a mask is just flat out wrong.
The Superintendent’s editorial listed means testing, online classes and trade programs as her ideas for a state response to COVID-19. Thank you for those suggestions, the Legislature would certainly appreciate the opportunity to engage with you and consider those ideas more fully so they may be developed into workable policy solutions. That’s what the Legislature is doing right now to get students back in our trade schools, colleges and university this month.
Our precious state is facing an unprecedented crisis. We have lots to do in every community. Let’s take care of each other, support each other, work together and let’s get back on our feet, get stronger, get back to normal and keep our Wyoming Wonderful!
#OneWyoming Stay Safe—Stay Strong—Stay Together and Stay Wyoming!
Steve Harshman is Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives.
