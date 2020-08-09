Harshman: Let’s work together and get back on our feet

The debate is what is the best way to do that? We can’t write stimulus checks like the federal government. It is questionable that we could have given everyone a tax holiday of some sort. Instead we choose to focus on solving problems and making investments. We focused on businesses closed by health orders, we focused on workers, we focused on renter relief, we focused on healthcare delivery and we focused on broadband infrastructure so we can connect all of our state. We have been working these ideas with the Governor since March.

Over the summer we became aware of an impending crisis to higher education students in our state and we responded. What we are now seeing is unprecedented. Our community colleges across the state have reported a decline of 30 percent in enrollment. Imagine that, 1/3 of our Wyoming students who attended our community colleges last school year are not going to be there this fall. Our University reports a drop of 20 percent enrollment. What is going on? Why is this happening? Well the answer we are told is “our parents lost their job, I lost my job, I can’t afford it” etcetera etcetera. Thus, we went to work. We focused on our future, our young people who are just beginning their adult lives. They are the ones who will inherit our wonderful state. Working with our trade schools, our community colleges and our University, we set up a plan to help and invest in our people so we can acquire new skills and keep Wyoming strong. Just like the payments to businesses and individual renters and workers, we can use these one-time dollars to make payments to students to keep COVID off our campuses and to get our schools open, up and running and get our state back to normal as quickly as possible. If we fail, we risk losing a generation of young people and the institutions that serve them might not recover in our lifetimes.