Kaufman: The power of tourism

In a study released by Destination Analyst the week of June 1, 2020, spending time with friends and family, road trips and visiting national and other parks are among the highest-rated travel experiences. Casper and Wyoming have these in spades. Whether visitors are coming for a weekend getaway, taking a road trip to one of Wyoming’s national parks, casting a fishing line on the North Platte River or simply taking the time to slow down and spend time with loved ones, Casper has never been in a better position to give our guests a memorable, meaningful experience.

While this summer and the rest of 2020 are going to look markedly different, our community is faring far better than many other cities across the United States. Hotel occupancy is up 11% to our low in April and continues to rise. Air travel in and out of Casper/Natrona County International Airport is also increasing. Now our job is to make sure our visitors feel welcome, safe and supported.

People always ask me what they can do to help grow our visitor economy. It starts by doing what we do best, welcoming visitors with kindness and a friendly smile. When you see out-of-state license plates or encounter travelers on hiking trails, fishing access sites, public lands, strolling through downtown or grabbing a drink or bite at one of our local establishments, I hope you’ll join me in thanking them for being here and choosing Casper.

At the end of the day, when our local tourism economy is thriving, our neighbors and friends have jobs. Our quality of life improves. We have more dining, entertainment and recreation options. We pay less in taxes and keep a little more in our pocket. Today, tourism is more vital than ever, benefits all of us and will play a vital role in ensuring Casper’s economy moves forward.

Brook Kaufman is the CEO of Visit Casper and a Natrona County Commissioner.

