Organizers announce two marijuana initiatives for 2022 election in Wyoming

"The Libertarians are super organized and motivated, and they will provide the professional boots on the ground that we lacked the last time that we ran a petition," said Bennett Sondeno, treasurer of the Wyoming chapter of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws).

In 2018, a medical marijuana initiative failed to go out to voters because the secretary of state's office did not receive the signatures by the deadline.

The signature requirement of 15% of the previous election's votes is the highest in the country, according to Ballotpedia. And petitioners also need to secure signatures of 15% of the qualified voters in at least two-thirds of Wyoming's 23 counties.

"The reality of Wyoming's rural nature is going to be the biggest challenge to get signatures," Pazell said. "I'm confident that we will get the certification to get it on the ballot."

If organizers are successful in advancing the measures, they still require over 50% of total voters in the election to vote to affirm the measure.

While organizers will face logistical challenges, support for marijuana legalization has been growing in the state.