Outgoing lawmaker plans protest of Wyoming governor's health orders

With Gov. Mark Gordon’s public health orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 set to expire, a departing Wyoming Republican lawmaker is organizing a protest at the Wyoming State Capitol on Monday to urge those orders not be renewed, though infection numbers have fallen off since the orders took effect.

Outgoing Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, plans to march on the Wyoming State Capitol at noon Monday to “peaceably assemble and protest the tyranny of our Wyoming State Governor,” he said Monday in a Facebook post, claiming that Gordon views Wyoming residents as “subjects to be controlled by big brother.”

“It's time to take our unheard concerns to his front door at the Capitol,” Clem wrote in a post, which included an image of the Gadsden Flag and a line stating that "Gordon does not equal Wyoming." “It's time to make them hear our voices. This is something to take off work for. This is something to assemble en masse for. It's your turn to stand for the freedoms our fathers gave their lives for.”

Clem did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment Tuesday. Renny MacKay, Gordon's senior policy adviser, responded in a written statement Tuesday evening.