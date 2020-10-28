Owners of 5 million acre land purchase to begin tour of Sweetwater County

Last week, a subsidiary of Orion Mine Finance — a company that recently outbid the state of Wyoming for 5 million combined acres of surface and mineral rights in the state — closed on its sale, leaving the world’s largest trona deposit with a new owner for the first time in decades.
This week, the CEO of that subsidiary, Sweetwater Royalties, is on his way to Rock Springs to stake out the land and to meet with the dozens of already existing operators and lessees of that land to begin plotting a course for what Wyoming’s state leaders once considered to be a prime investment opportunity.
In an interview Tuesday, Sweetwater Royalties President and CEO John DeCooman said he would be spending the next several days in Sweetwater County meeting with a number of community members, operators and other officials to learn more about the operating environment under the land’s previous owner, Occidental Petroleum, and to evaluate the potential for continued grazing, hunting and other public access opportunities that previously existed on that land.
Not to mention the short- to long-term feasibility of revenue diversification opportunities like wind and solar, an area the company has expressed interest in amid a declining environment for fossil fuels.
“We have really have a reason now to be in that community,” DeCooman said Tuesday. “We’d like to listen to those folks and see what they have to say, so that we can start making decisions or working with them to promote particular ideas. Oftentimes, the people in directly in the communities can have some of the best ideas, and so we would like to start by having that relationship grow from an in-person visit before the holidays start overwhelming us.”
The company remains optimistic in the future of their investment, DeCooman said, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a depressed market environment for trona — arguably the land’s most critical and reliable source of revenue.
In a Monday report from Wyoming’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, trona was the only mineral out of all of the state’s major minerals — including oil, coal and natural gas — to not exceed the revenue projections set by the group in its May report, largely due to decreased demand from foreign and domestic markets.
This, in turn, has an incidental impact on the businesses operating on those lands and their own abilities to take minerals out of the ground and generate revenue. While it’s not yet fully understood how those concerns would align with Sweetwater Royalties’ short- and long-term outlooks, DeCooman said that a streamlined approach to managing and strategizing future development of those lands could allow the company to develop a resilience strategy that includes the input of everyone from public officials to the operators themselves.
The performance of the land portfolio’s assorted products — livestock, minerals, oil — is closely tied to the state of the global economy.
“You can have higher prices and lower volumes or higher volumes and slightly lower prices of a product and kind of come to the same number,” DeCooman said. “What we want to do is continue facilitate what longer-term projections our operators have in terms of their capital deployment or for their tonnage. We all need to be very supportive of how we pay attention to the global economy, because we’re all impacted by it.”
Its successful management is key for the surrounding communities as well, many of whom are heavily reliant on revenues from payment in lieu of tax agreements in place with the companies. While falling to each individual operator, DeCooman said he understands the portfolio’s role in maintaining those revenues as well as the land’s inherently symbiotic role with the surrounding region: a creator of jobs, a supporter of critical infrastructure and a pillar for the community’s survival.
In the midst of a global economic downturn, the crown weighs heavy on any company with such a charge. Collaborating with community members — as DeCooman hopes to do over the coming week — will be critical to seeing that mission through.
“When you’re in the middle of it, it’s very hard to see longer term,” he said. “And hopefully, we have leaders that are thinking of it in that context. That’s why we want to get out and see some of these individuals and get to know who they are.”
That could potentially help the company facilitate new revenue streams from renewable energy sources like wind and solar, which Sweetwater Royalties has expressed interest in pursuing.
“We’re also taking calls around other opportunities, whether it be the expansion of additional grazing opportunities, whether it eventually be for renewables or whether it be for other minerals and exploration,” DeCooman said. “We’re open to that.”
