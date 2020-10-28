Owners of 5 million acre land purchase to begin tour of Sweetwater County

Last week, a subsidiary of Orion Mine Finance — a company that recently outbid the state of Wyoming for 5 million combined acres of surface and mineral rights in the state — closed on its sale, leaving the world’s largest trona deposit with a new owner for the first time in decades.

This week, the CEO of that subsidiary, Sweetwater Royalties, is on his way to Rock Springs to stake out the land and to meet with the dozens of already existing operators and lessees of that land to begin plotting a course for what Wyoming’s state leaders once considered to be a prime investment opportunity.

In an interview Tuesday, Sweetwater Royalties President and CEO John DeCooman said he would be spending the next several days in Sweetwater County meeting with a number of community members, operators and other officials to learn more about the operating environment under the land’s previous owner, Occidental Petroleum, and to evaluate the potential for continued grazing, hunting and other public access opportunities that previously existed on that land.

Not to mention the short- to long-term feasibility of revenue diversification opportunities like wind and solar, an area the company has expressed interest in amid a declining environment for fossil fuels.