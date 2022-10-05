Panel recommends boosting lawmaker pay for first time since '05

Lawmakers could see salary hikes and other added compensation for their service in upcoming years.

The subcommittee on legislator compensation recommended to Management Council on Tuesday several bills that would give lawmakers health insurance benefits and increase their salaries, per diem rates and constituent allowances.

The recommendations come amid increasing workloads for lawmakers and concern that a lack of adequate compensation discourages people from serving in the Legislature.

"I want the person that works for the railroad, I want the person that works for the hospital, I want the person that's a retired rancher, I want the person that's a current rancher," a member of the subcommittee, Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said.

"The only way to do that is to have a fair and equitable salary where somebody steps away from what they're doing on a day-to-day basis, and they can afford to do it."

Wyoming hasn't increased legislator salaries since 2005, according to the Legislative Service Office.

Right now, lawmakers get $150 for every day of the Legislative session, including weekends, as well as days they work during the interim session. The committee's recommended bill would boost lawmaker salaries to $230 a day, with the new rate taking effect January 2027.

The committee also voted in favor of bills that would increase lawmakers' per diem rate from $109 to $155 per day, and their constituent allowance from $750 to $1,000 per quarter.

The per diem rate is a daily allowance that covers lawmakers' expenses related to serving.

Wyoming hasn't increased these rates since 2008, according to the Legislative Service Office.

The $155 is based on the rate set by the U.S. General Services Administration for federal employees in Wyoming, according to Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht. The bill specifies that the rates for Wyoming lawmakers would be adjusted every year by the state auditor to match those of the administration.

If passed in the Legislature, the new per diem rate would be effective Jan. 1 through June 30, 2024.

The bill would also appropriate $200,000 from the state's general fund to supplement lawmakers' daily allowance -- as well as the allowance of other members of state entities with per diem rates based on those paid to lawmakers -- until the act takes effect.

"This is one that really is a no-brainer," a member of the subcommittee, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said. "We've heard from our own about the difficulty in securing lodging during the interim for the current per diem. But also, this impacts so many others who volunteer their labor for our important boards and commissions."

The $250 boost to lawmakers' quarterly constituent allowance would take effect July 1. A constituent allowance is a stipend to cover the cost of activities that lawmakers undertake on behalf of the people they're representing.

The committee voted down a bill that would have given lawmakers an additional $750 quarterly constituent allowance if they represented districts that were 2,000 square miles or larger.

In what some considered to be the most important benefit for lawmakers, the committee also recommended a bill give lawmakers the option of opting into the state employee group health insurance program in the same way state employees participate in the plan.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who came to speak before the committee, said that he had forgone health insurance for 10 of the 18 years he has been in the Legislature, and that he knows a number of former lawmakers who left service because of health insurance.

Brown also said in a previous committee meeting that he had to give up health insurance at one point to be in the Legislature.

Dan Zwonitzer's father, former legislator and Republican nominee for House District 8 David Zwonitzer, actually proposed a similar bill in previous years. But it never made it into law.

"I do think it's preventing, and maybe it's the strongest prevention, of people being able to serve in the Legislature," Dan Zwonitzer said.