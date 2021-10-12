Park County GOP declines to discipline Bray over vulgar email

Ahead of Thursday evening’s Park County Republican Party Central Committee meeting, Bray invited any local Republicans — and specifically those from his precinct, which encompasses much of the southern part of Powell — to a morning meeting at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill.

Only a few people showed up.

“My take on it is nobody really is that upset about it [the email],” Bray said of the low turnout. “I’m not taking it as a sign that everyone said they would have said the same thing, but they weren’t terribly upset.”

However, one of the people who attended Bray’s precinct meeting was Josh Shorb, a rural Powell Republican who took issue with the email.

“I didn’t agree with the language he used,” Shorb said in an interview. “... I said, ‘I don’t care if you would have wrote her a letter that the sky is blue and then used that language.’ The message ... with what he disagreed with is immaterial to me; it’s the language. You don’t talk to somebody like that and you don’t talk to a lady like that.”

Shorb also said he felt like “there’s some things you just can’t apologize for.”