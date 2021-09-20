Park County GOP official sends obscene email to state lawmaker over vaccine requirements

Nethercott did not respond to request for comment.

As of a Thursday meeting, Bray has resigned his position as secretary of the Park County Republican Men's Club because of the email. His resignation was accepted unanimously, according to Bob Berry, the treasurer of the club who is now acting as the interim secretary. Berry added that the club requested his resignation -- Bray did not offer it.

Kimmet said he spoke with Nethercott, but has not yet spoken to Bray about the email.

"I'll sit him down as a man-to-man conversation and tell him what he did what he did was very detrimental to the Park County Central Committee," Kimmet said.

Although Kimmet does not have the power to fire Bray, as Bray holds an elected post, he can also request his resignation. Kimmet said he couldn't say whether he was going to ask Bray to resign until they sit down together.

"I don't think what he said was wrong, I think how he said it was wrong," Kimmet said. "Assuredly, I will ask him to give her an apology," he added.

Frank Eathorne, chairman of the state Republican Party, put the onus on the county party.