Park County Republicans denounce Capitol violence while rallying behind Trump

Last month, Park County Republican Party Treasurer Robin Berry wrote a post from the party’s Facebook page in which she predicted a civil war unless the military oversaw a new election.

“We should have Martial Law due to foreign intervention and a return of our troops to conduct an in-person, voter vetted with picture ID, paper ballot with a multi-witness manual count,” the party’s post read, “or this country WILL fall in to a civil war or a free for all, where brother will kill brother and the multitudes will be in the streets with no food nor utilities and the fault WILL be at the feet of our US Congress who choose to do nothing.”

After the Tribune inquired about the post, Secretary Vince Vanata said it did not reflect the opinion of the party’s executive committee or Kimmet; Berry later removed the text from the party’s page, saying she’d been asked to do so, and instead posted it from her personal account.

Following Wednesday’s riot, Berry wrote on a local Facebook group, “This is what happens when a minority of democrats attempt to usurp the majority of people in this country by voter fraud and refuse to allow the allegations to be investigated and proved 80+ million Americans will not sit idly by and be led to ‘concentration camps.’”