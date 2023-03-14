The Natrona County GOP's Wednesday election for state committeeman will see a rematch of past opponents who fought over the county party's chairman post back in 2017.

The two candidates — current state committeeman Joe McGinley and Liberty's Place 4 U President Mike Pyatt — mirror rivalries across the state between more traditional and far-right factions of Wyoming's Republican Party.

Back in 2017, Pyatt and a group of hard-line conservative Republicans in the county attempted to oust then-Chairman McGinley from his seat, the Star-Tribune previously reported. Cathy Ide, the spouse of now-freshman Sen. Bob Ide, called for a meeting during which attendees voted to remove McGinley from his post and put Pyatt in his place. While McGinley described the event as a "rogue activity" and said that those who organized it didn't follow rules for calling a meeting, some in the county party nevertheless believed Pyatt to be the new chairman. In the end, McGinley maintained his seat.

Pyatt declined to comment on the upcoming election when the Star-Tribune reached him on Tuesday. McGinley didn't respond to the Star-Tribune by deadline.

McGinley, a Casper physician, has long butted heads with state Republican leadership over the party's direction. A more moderate Republican, McGinley has criticized, as he wrote in one op-ed, the "fights, name calling, censures, personal attacks on women, referencing seceding from the union, multiple lawsuits, past and current individual criminal cases, membership in the Oath Keepers and exclusion of thought" that have increasingly colored the Wyoming Republican Party leadership.

"As past chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party and current Natrona County Republican Party State Committeeman, I am utterly embarrassed by the behavior of our Wyoming Republican Party leadership and most of the county party leadership across the state," McGinley wrote in a May op-ed for the Star-Tribune. "I want to stress the current leadership in no way represents Republican values or principles."

Under his leadership, the Natrona County GOP voted to withhold fundraising shares from the state party, after which state party leaders cut the number of Natrona County delegates for the GOP state convention from 33 to the minimum six. The state Republican Party also censured McGinley in 2021.

On the other hand, Pyatt, a former Mills town councilman, represents a faction of the Republican Party that's further right on the political spectrum and more aligned with state Republican Party leadership. The organization that he leads — Liberty's Place 4 U — was established partly because members feel the Natrona County GOP is too moderate.

The Natrona County GOP is among the last county parties that has maintained a more traditional, "big-tent" approach to conservative politics as far-right factions grow in power in Wyoming's Republican Party. With a new slate of precinct committee members, it's uncertain if or how long the county party will maintain that approach. But if votes at the Natrona County GOP's central committee meeting in January are any indication, the party seems inclined to more or less maintain its current course, at least for now.

At that meeting, Casper Rep. Jeanette Ward, a freshman lawmaker who moved to Casper from Illinois in August 2021, made a motion to add discussion of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' potential censure to the agenda. Ward was a signatory of a November letter from the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus asking Lummis to reverse her vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified federal protections for same-sex marriages. Ward's motion ended up failing in a 57-89 vote.

The Natrona County GOP's 212 current precinct committee members will also vote in members for other leadership posts beside state committeeman Wednesday night.

Former House District 35 Rep. Joe MacGuire, who was unseated by current Rep. Tony Locke, will run against Shianne Huston, a previous Natrona County Commission candidate, for chairman. Current Chairman Kevin Taheri is running to be one of the county GOP's eight members at large.

Banner Health Director of Business Development Stacey Zeidler will run against insurance representative Ross Schriftman for vice chair of the county party. Current Vice Chair JoAnn True isn't listed as a candidate for any leadership positions.

Current state committeewoman Kim Walker will run against Mills Mayor Leah Juarez and Darcie Gudger, the spouse of former House District 59 candidate John Gudger, for the state committeewoman post. Leslie Hendry, who is the county party's secretary, is the only candidate listed for that position.

There are 21 candidates so far vying for eight members-at-large positions. Several of those candidates occupy other elected posts in the community, such as Natrona County School Board trustee and Moms for Liberty member Mary Schmidt and Evansville councilman Greg Flesvig.

There's likely to also be nominations for additional candidates at the meeting Wednesday night. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ramkota Inn and is open to the public. Elected members will assume their posts immediately. The chairman, state committeewoman and state committeeman will participate in state GOP leadership elections this May in Jackson.

