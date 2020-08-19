Police called after Kanye West signature gatherers were aggressive with poll workers

Problems with West's supporters weren't isolated to Cheyenne. In Evansville on Tuesday, a signature gatherer stood right next to the door of the polling center. He asked voters on their way in and out of the location if they wanted to help President Donald Trump and hurt Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by putting West on the ballot.

It's unclear how adding West's name to the ballot in Wyoming, where Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016, would help the president. National polls also show West has only 2% support.

Secretary of State spokesman Will Dinneen told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that the state had not received any official complaints but that it was aware of reports in Natrona and Laramie counties of West's staff breaking electioneering laws. He said that that every election cycle, be it primary or general, "there are always reports of electioneering near polling places."

Lee said that West and Pierce were both paying their signature gatherers as much as $2 per signature. A West staffer in Wisconsin told a voter that he was being paid $1 per signature. It's not illegal to pay workers to gather signatures, and it's not required that campaigns disclose that they're doing so.

"It would certainly be an incentive to get as many as you could as fast as you could," Lee said.