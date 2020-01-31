Policymakers discuss pros and cons of Medicaid expansion

Those against expansion, however, argued the implications of Medicaid expansion could be felt in other ways, either by adding a greater burden on rural health care providers, undermining the private insurance market or potentially driving up state spending at a time where even minor additions to the state budget are a heavy lift.

This was a concern shared by moderates on Medicaid expansion like Labor, Health and Social Services Committee co-chair Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, who has said her support of Medicaid expansion is contingent on whether the revenue streams it will bring in are guaranteed to pay for it – particularly after the Department of Health saw significant funding cuts and as state revenues continue to decline.

Where are the risks?

Naomi Lopez, the director of healthcare policy for the right-leaning Goldwater Institute, said other states that have pursued Medicaid expansion have experienced a number of negative consequences, including the loss of a significant number of low-profit rural hospitals (Lopez noted California as an example) or ballooning budgetary deficits, like those which were exhibited in New York.