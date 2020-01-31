Policymakers discuss pros and cons of Medicaid expansion

Medicaid expansion has been an issue in Wyoming for years now. Until recently, however, few in the Legislature considered it a serious option.
Since failing to pass muster with lawmakers in the 2015 general session, Medicaid expansion has been a distant ambition for many lawmakers in Cheyenne, who have watched as numerous other states around the country have elected to expand enrollments.
In the past five years, numerous versions of expansion legislation have been floated in Wyoming and gone nowhere. Some politicians – including Gov. Mark Gordon – have said it’s time for the state to begin pursuing other options to serve the state’s low-income residents.
The conversation has changed, though. With the Joint Committee on Revenue’s introduction of a Medicaid expansion bill ahead of next month’s 2020 legislative session, it is all but guaranteed the topic will be heard on the House floor.
Meanwhile, a high-powered coalition of medical advocacy groups around the state has been formed, intending to lobby intensively for Medicaid expansion this year.
This week, policymakers and the public got to hear both sides of the conversation for themselves.
On Thursday, the Wyoming Liberty Group hosted a sold-out panel discussion in Cheyenne on the subject. It was attended by several lawmakers and policymakers exploring all the possibilities Medicaid expansion could have for the Equality State. Featuring a slew of legislators, think-tank members and medical professionals, the panel sought to explain the cases both for and against Medicaid expansion in Wyoming, examining both successes and challenges seen in states that pursued the option.
The argument for expansion
For those in favor of expansion, the arguments were simple: Medicaid expansion could provide much-needed health care to thousands of uninsured Wyoming residents while helping to offset tens of millions of dollars in uncompensated medical expenses that occur in Wyoming every year.
This type of expansion, the Wyoming Primary Care Association’s Jan Cartwright (an expansion advocate) argued Thursday, could help to address the state’s nation-leading insurance premiums, which are driven in part by the need to offset the costs incurred by providers who take on uninsured patients.
Proponents also argue that expansion could be a significant driver of revenues, which could be significant, according to November estimates by the Wyoming Department of Health. In the first 24 months, an $18 million expenditure from the state to expand Medicaid eligibility to the Affordable Care Act standard of 138 percent of the poverty line – a little more than $35,000 for a family of four – could providing health insurance to 19,000 people statewide while bringing the state $136 million in federal funding.
Those against expansion, however, argued the implications of Medicaid expansion could be felt in other ways, either by adding a greater burden on rural health care providers, undermining the private insurance market or potentially driving up state spending at a time where even minor additions to the state budget are a heavy lift.
This was a concern shared by moderates on Medicaid expansion like Labor, Health and Social Services Committee co-chair Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, who has said her support of Medicaid expansion is contingent on whether the revenue streams it will bring in are guaranteed to pay for it – particularly after the Department of Health saw significant funding cuts and as state revenues continue to decline.
Where are the risks?
Naomi Lopez, the director of healthcare policy for the right-leaning Goldwater Institute, said other states that have pursued Medicaid expansion have experienced a number of negative consequences, including the loss of a significant number of low-profit rural hospitals (Lopez noted California as an example) or ballooning budgetary deficits, like those which were exhibited in New York.
“You’ve got these small numbers of beds and usually, a small capacity at any given time,” Lopez said in an interview after the panel. “The idea that Medicaid will actually have a positive impact on the bottom lines of these hospitals is just unrealistic. The fundamental issue is that if you want to help rural hospitals, you have to look at the services they’re delivering, and ultimately that’s something that looks much different than a hospital in the traditional sense.”
Whether those implications could be seen in Wyoming, however, is difficult to know. Unlike California, Wyoming has a sparse health care infrastructure, with a system where each county typically has only one hospital. Because this status usually means those hospitals are classified as critical care facilities, they receive extra reimbursement from the federal government, insulating them from the closures that have plagued facilities in other states.
Meanwhile, states that have rejected Medicaid expansion have actually accounted for a majority of all rural hospital closures, according to a recent analysis by Gatehouse Newspapers, though other issues like higher poverty rates and a greater number of hospitals in adjacent geographical areas exacerbated the problem.
Though he didn’t cite specific examples, Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, expressed skepticism in expansion, arguing that the wage provisions of Medicaid could discourage workforce participation among those afraid of losing their benefits. In other cases, he believed expansion could potentially lead to fraud and abuse.
“I wish we looked a little more at the fraud, and the improper payments aspect,” Biteman said after the discussion. “If this were to pass, I would like to see in the executive branch study on this something that would address waste, fraud and abuse as well as the impact of work requirements, just to make sure the taxpayers aren’t being ripped off.
“I’m sure it’s there,” he said, adding that there was an upcoming audit from CMS examining fraud and abuse in the wake of Obamacare.
Potential benefits
Advocates, however, believe that whatever gamble Medicaid expansion would have for the state is a worthy one.
Given the costs associated with the state’s high rates of uncompensated care, expansion advocates like the Wyoming Hospital Association’s John Hannes argued Medicaid expansion could actually lower health insurance prices on the federal exchange by as much as 15 percent due to reductions in the state’s uninsured population — numbers corroborated by the Wyoming Department of Health. Others pointed to the positive outcomes for patients that have been demonstrated by Medicaid expansion, including research from the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which showed Medicaid expansion potentially saved at least 19,000 lives in other states.
The most poignant example of this in Wyoming came from Cartwright, who in closing statements read the story of an oxygen-dependent patient who – while employed – had an income that was too meager to afford the supplies she needed.
“This is a gamble we should take,” Cartwright said. “This is about people’s lives, and I will work hard with legislators to provide common sense arguments based on fact to show that this is a gamble legislators should take.”