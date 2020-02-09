307 Politics: A citizens' agenda for the 2020 session

Today marks the beginning of the 2020 legislative session, a roughly monthlong gauntlet of 12-hour days, furious debates and catered lunches that, at its conclusion, will leave the state with dozens of new laws.

It’s a difficult thing to cover and, no matter how much you love government and politics, it can really take a lot out of you. Caught in the bubble of Cheyenne, it can sometimes be hard for lawmakers and journalists alike to retain perspective of what’s going on in the rest of the state. And in deciding what to cover that day, we often rely a little too heavily on what we feel is important.

This is one of the reasons why, several weeks ago, I wrote a column asking you — the reader — for help deciding what issues are the most important ones to cover in the 2020 legislative session. Here — ranked from the most important on down — are your top concerns:

Tax and revenue issues; Energy and conservation; Local control and revenues; Economic development, including the need for more light manufacturing; Health care, including suicide prevention efforts.