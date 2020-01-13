307 Politics: A look at innovation in middle America

Many of the state’s border counties – particularly in the southwest and northeastern corners – ranked poorly in the researchers’ index and far below their neighbors across the state line. Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties – all ranked as low innovation counties – immediately border several “very high innovation” counties in Utah, while almost all of northern Colorado appeared to outpace its neighbors in the Equality State. Even western Nebraska appeared to do innovation better than Wyoming, counting eight highly innovative counties just over the state line.

This matters quite a bit: the researchers found a direct correlation in counties with higher innovation scores to higher rates of employment and income growth than lower innovation counties.

The Week AheadMonday:

Joint Appropriations Committee begins final week of meetings in Cheyenne. Wyoming Business Alliance to hold Legislative Committee Meeting in Cheyenne. Wyoming Public Employees Association to hold a Retirees Town Hall Meeting in Cheyenne.





Tuesday: