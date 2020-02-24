307 Politics: A win for transparency, Perkins calls for reform and other news

CHEYENNE — Coming into the week, few people in Wyoming’s Capitol even knew what House Bill 222 was. But by late Thursday afternoon, nearly every member of the House of Representatives wanted it dead.
The legislation — introduced by a near-unanimous 57-1 vote in the House of Representatives last week — would have carved out a wholesale exemption for the State Loan and Investment Board from Wyoming’s open meetings act on any non-voting meeting, described in the bill as gatherings for “education or training.”
Pitched by leadership as a means to be “more nimble” on the state’s investment strategy, the legislation was — at first blush — innocuous, albeit a clear transparency killer. It was simply a way for the state’s top five elected officials to gather information for potential changes to the state’s investment strategy without taking the step of organizing a public meeting they weren’t even planning on voting in.
“It’s not the treasurer; it’s not the state’s chief investment officer that decides this stuff,” House Speaker Steve Harshman explained last week. “It’s the SLIB Board. That group was the creation of the Legislature — ‘You are the SLIB board’ — and you, all five of you, decide the state’s investment policies collectively. They have to all be able to get together and say what direction they would like to go. We just really wanted them to be able to be more nimble and get information on that.”
The bill — conceptualized months ago, according to Appropriations Chair Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne — remained popular as it worked its way through the system, passing the House Appropriations Committee by unanimous vote before moving onto the floor for a second reading.
But then, something changed.
Just days earlier, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced it would be pursuing the purchase of roughly 1 million acres of land from Occidental Petroleum, a massive proposal described by its proponents as the biggest public land purchase since the United States’ 1867 acquisition of Alaska. While a bold investment, the purchase — which would be undertaken by members of the SLIB — would likely have been covered by the provisions of HB-222.
“In a day and age where transparency has become so important, even the perception of transparency is important,” Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said in opposition of the bill.
“Today it’s the SLIB board,” he added. “But in a year or two there may be other boards we’ll try and make this convenient for.”
While Nicholas — as well as Gordon’s Chief of Staff, Buck McVeigh — insisted that the bill had no relation to the purchase, the purchase was irrevocably linked to the vague provisions of HB-222, leading to the House rejecting the bill by a 51-9 vote.
“That bill was not the answer,” Chris Merrill, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center said in an interview after the vote Thursday afternoon. “It was going in the exact opposite direction (of the legislature’s transparency efforts) when you’re trying to exempt a board from the entire public meetings law for really broad, vague reasons. If there’s a problem you’re trying to address, address it as specifically as possible within existing law so that the public can have as much access as possible so we can hold our elected officials accountable.”
While the vote was a public rebuke to crackdowns on transparency, other pieces of legislation minimizing transparency have proceeded nearly unfettered this session. Two pieces of legislation to exempt school security plans from public records and meetings law — SF-32 and SF-79 — both flew out of committee and onto the Senate floor, while numerous bills to reduce the length of time public notices are printed in newspapers have continued on in the House of Representatives, driven by the assertion they were never effective anyway.
However, the state’s new public records law — a frequent target of the bureaucracy during the interim — has gone largely unscathed, despite a perceived zeal from members of the Joint Judiciary Committee to roll it back. This, plus proposed improvements to the state public record ombudsman’s role, have created an environment the Wyoming Liberty Group’s Cassie Craven said is improving for public transparency.
“The more you fight transparency by making it harder to get public records, the more litigation that is going to happen,” she said. “And I don’t think that’s good for anything.”
Perkins calls for reform
Senate President Drew Perkins has noticed his members seem to be spending a lot of time on their cellphones this session. He’s also noticed that, after receiving a text, they seem to be changing their votes quite often.
This, he said, is no coincidence.
“People are telling them how to vote,” he said in a meeting with reporters Friday. “I don’t know who it is, who they’re talking to, but it seems like they’re getting emails and text messages giving them instructions on how to vote.”
While constituent contact is important, Perkins believes that it is primarily special interest organizations using their cellphones to pipe in talking points at critical points during debates, something he believes overrides their roles as elected officials. While no legislation is currently out there to fix the problem, he said he may consider bringing forward a rule change to ban cellular devices during third reading on bills ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
House Speaker Steve Harshman said he’s on the same page, arguing it is up to those who are duly elected — not those in the hallway — to make that final call.
“I think you always got to be concerned about that kind of stuff,” Harshman said. “I think that the process has to be protected. I think there’s always a concern. There always has been.”
