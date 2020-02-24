307 Politics: A win for transparency, Perkins calls for reform and other news

CHEYENNE — Coming into the week, few people in Wyoming’s Capitol even knew what House Bill 222 was. But by late Thursday afternoon, nearly every member of the House of Representatives wanted it dead.

The legislation — introduced by a near-unanimous 57-1 vote in the House of Representatives last week — would have carved out a wholesale exemption for the State Loan and Investment Board from Wyoming’s open meetings act on any non-voting meeting, described in the bill as gatherings for “education or training.”

Pitched by leadership as a means to be “more nimble” on the state’s investment strategy, the legislation was — at first blush — innocuous, albeit a clear transparency killer. It was simply a way for the state’s top five elected officials to gather information for potential changes to the state’s investment strategy without taking the step of organizing a public meeting they weren’t even planning on voting in.