307 Politics: Chaos reigns

CHEYENNE — Almost by rule, budget sessions of the Wyoming Legislature are supposed to be fast-moving, chaotic and generally hard to follow.
But not this hard, a number of citizens and long-time observers said last week.
While the Senate carried out its business methodically and deliberately in a relatively low-stakes week in Cheyenne, the House of Representatives — with hundreds of bills to work through — moved its business along at a breakneck pace, passing introductory votes for handfuls of legislation sight unseen using a mechanism called the consent agenda, where lawmakers vote on numerous pieces of legislation at the same time.
For the pieces of legislation lawmakers felt worthy of debate that were pulled off the consent list, House leadership afforded lawmakers just six minutes of debate to determine whether a piece of legislation deserved to be worked by a committee. Many lawmakers felt this process made it challenging to ask questions of or challenge pieces of legislation they may be unsure of.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces of legislation and we’re trying to get them all heard so everyone gets a fair hearing,” said House Majority Whip Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance. “The reality is that the slower we go, the more bills are going to die without ever being heard. And I don’t think that’s fair to the people of the state of Wyoming.”
While challenging for lawmakers, the process was arguably even more chaotic for members of the public. To many observers both inside the Capitol and out, the fast clip at which the House of Representatives has carried out its work has made it difficult — if downright impossible — to weigh in on bills they think are important, essentially undoing months of advocacy and activism work with one rushed vote.
House Speaker Steve Harshman, who has been tracking the time saved using the consent agenda throughout the process, said Friday the method was used to work through as many bills as possible as efficiently as possible. Though unpopular, it’s allowed the House of Representatives to hold hearings for more bills than have ever been heard in a budget session, theoretically increasing opportunities for lawmakers to represent their constituents’ needs.
“Honestly, this is an introductory vote,” Lindholm said. “We have three more votes plus a committee vote on these things. I know some people are grumpy about it, but we need to get bills through the process and get moving on them. We’re only here three more weeks and at the end of the day, it’s a tough cookie. I think we ought to hear as much as we possibly can.”