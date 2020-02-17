307 Politics: Chaos reigns

While challenging for lawmakers, the process was arguably even more chaotic for members of the public. To many observers both inside the Capitol and out, the fast clip at which the House of Representatives has carried out its work has made it difficult — if downright impossible — to weigh in on bills they think are important, essentially undoing months of advocacy and activism work with one rushed vote.

House Speaker Steve Harshman, who has been tracking the time saved using the consent agenda throughout the process, said Friday the method was used to work through as many bills as possible as efficiently as possible. Though unpopular, it’s allowed the House of Representatives to hold hearings for more bills than have ever been heard in a budget session, theoretically increasing opportunities for lawmakers to represent their constituents’ needs.

“Honestly, this is an introductory vote,” Lindholm said. “We have three more votes plus a committee vote on these things. I know some people are grumpy about it, but we need to get bills through the process and get moving on them. We’re only here three more weeks and at the end of the day, it’s a tough cookie. I think we ought to hear as much as we possibly can.”

