307 Politics: Meet Wyoming’s youngest lobbyist

This was particularly true given the realities of off-campus living. Food costs money. Rent, utilities and internet access cost money. And together, they begin to add up, particularly on top of expenses of academia like books, lab supplies and even extra printer paper.

Money is out there, Millburn knew. He had applied for an extra scholarship on top of the Hathaway — the API Scholarship — which helped him even further. But for others just like him, awareness was a problem.

“In high school, all they had to worry about was getting up early in the morning, as I had to worry about,” he said. “It was a lot less self-responsibility. Now, in college, I have a lot more responsibility in my hands. I think a lot of the kids are going through that phase right now.”

“Right now, kids have nothing,” he added. “They just go into college blind.”

Millburn wanted something done about it. So, one day, he decided to go to his representative in the Wyoming Legislature (Casper’s Jerry Obermueller) to talk about it. After some conversation with Millburn around his ideas — more promotional tools for lesser-known scholarships, for example, or a better way to navigate the myriad scholarships that are out there — the second-term representative offered a suggestion of his own: Why don’t you lobby for it yourself?