307 Politics: States take lead on coronavirus response — where does Wyoming stand?

for American workers and industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.





Mike Enzi

urged quick passage of the third part of the relief package in an address on the Senate floor Friday, saying that any funding to small businesses should be flexible enough to pay for rent, utilities and workers’ wages.





“I’m particularly hopeful that the small business part — which is where most of the people in the United States work — can go through so that people can be paid, they can keep their insurance and they’re ready to do what they’ve been trained to do and want to do and like to do,” Enzi said. “That way, when the time comes that this virus has passed, people can be out there and doing all of the things that they like to do again. So I encourage small businessmen to hold on, help is coming.”