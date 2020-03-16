307 Politics: The legislative session is over. So what happens now?

CHEYENNE – Until Steve Harshman came along, only one other person in Wyoming’s history had ever served two consecutive terms as speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives.

That man’s name was Jerome S. Atherly of Worland. His tenure ended more than a century ago.

By design, tenures like Atherly’s and now Harshman’s, are designed to be a rarity. Fresh perspectives and fresh ideas have helped to keep the institution dynamic, willing to take on new challenges and encourage new blood to rise through the ranks. But Harshman’s tenure as speaker, which began four years ago, came on the cusp of interesting times: one of the worst busts in the state’s history, massive cuts to education and the charting of a new course for Wyoming that, when the Legislature adjourned Thursday, is still in the process of being written.

Next year, it is all but certain there will be a new face at the head of the room. It is also certain what issues the Legislature will be grappling with: shrinking revenues, a volatile extractives sector and a fiscal cliff projected to put the state hundreds of millions of dollars behind where it stands today. It is all but certain that spending will be cut and, as many lawmakers have come to realize, it is even more certain that those cuts likely will not be enough to keep pace with the needs of the state.