307 Politics: The year Liz Cheney became a Republican star

Wyoming’s congresswoman, Liz Cheney, just had had what could arguably be the most important week of her political career.
In a week littered with the brand of incandescent soundbites and vitriol that have come to define modern-day politics, Cheney — in the days leading up to impeachment — was one of the Republican Caucus’s boldest and steadiest presences on the dais, a ready defender of President Donald Trump who for weeks has pelted her colleagues across the aisle with constant attacks on how the process of impeachment has, she said, been a major waste of time.
Cheney attacked the Democrats for distracting Congress from addressing national security issues throughout the course of impeachment. Like many Republicans, she attacked Congress for not pursuing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a massive trade deal which passed on a bipartisan basis on Thursday. Cheney even attacked Nancy Pelosi — who is currently holding up movement on impeachment until the Senate agrees to her definition of a “fair trial” — tweeting Wednesday night that the speaker of the house was “making a mockery of the Constitution, the rules of the House and every member of the House Democrat caucus who voted to impeach.”
“Even though they stacked the deck in their favor, they failed to prove their case,” Cheney told reporters in a press call Thursday morning. “They were unable to present any evidence of an impeachable offense, yet went forward with an impeachment vote. It was very irresponsible, reckless, and I think it’s very dangerous for the country if one party controls the White House and another controls the House of Representatives that impeachment will be done on a partisan basis.”
Barring acknowledgement of Republicans using their majorities to block unpopular moves by opponents — the standard Democratic battle cry of Republicans pushing off hearings for Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick, Merrick Garland, until a Republican took the White House, or the current delay in the Republican Senate on hearings for hundreds of bills passed by Democrats in the House — it’s a combative brand of messaging that, throughout the past year, has helped boost her profile among Republicans nationally.
Since being named chair of the House Republican Conference this past winter, Cheney has blossomed from the daughter of the former vice president into a national figure in her own right. Metrics from the analytics site Social Blade show Cheney has roughly doubled her follower count on Twitter — a platform she’s particularly active on — in the past year and, as the third-most powerful Republican in Congress, has become a fixture on national television while helping to dictate the Republican message across the country.
It’s a role she seems destined for. Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole, in an interview with National Public Radio back in May, came forward as one of many who believe Cheney could very likely become a national candidate one day. But, in what will likely be her final news conference of the year on Thursday, Cheney was reluctant to discuss that future.
“I’m planning to spend time with my family at Christmas and talking through the different possibilities,” Cheney said. “I’ll make an announcement at the beginning of the year, and I have nothing to announce beyond that this morning.”
For Cheney, and the Republican Party as a whole, 2020 could be an interesting year. While some believe Cheney could be a potential candidate for speaker of the house one day, the party first needs to reclaim the majority it lost in the blue wave 2018 election.
Right now, that’s a challenging prospect. While Republicans have announced 55 targeted seats in the 2020 elections (and require between 20-25 flipped seats to retake the House), only about a dozen of those — i.e., Democratic-controlled districts where Donald Trump won more than 50 percent of the vote in 2016 — face a significant danger of flipping back. Meanwhile, Republicans have weathered 25 announced retirements in the House this year, significantly higher than the nine Democrats who have thrown in the towel ahead of the 2020 elections.
Though some districts — like the Democratic-controlled 8th District in Pennsylvania — have seen their favorable ratings with the Cook Political Report shift slightly in the wake of last week’s impeachment vote, many candidates have been betting their prospects on their stances toward impeachment, and Cheney’s messaging has reflected that.
“I feel really good about our chances,” Cheney said Thursday. “The American people are seeing once again that the Democrats can’t be trusted. To do something this reckless with one of their most important constitutional obligations, thinking about impeaching the president of the United States, reminds people yet again what happens when they’re in the majority. A number of Democrats hold districts that Trump won around the country, and I feel really good about our chances to get their seats back in the districts where they’ve failed to produce for the people who sent them here.”
Though Cheney would be a lock for the House of Representatives, and likely an influential voice in shaping national Republican politics for years to come, a Senate race could feature some unanticipated challenges.
In an email exchange with the Associated Press this week, former gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess said he would be keeping his options open heading into the 2020 election and has maintained his traditionally high profile in national Republican politics — capped by a very public $5 million donation to the conservative group Turning Point USA at a recent fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who has already been running a hard campaign closely aligned with Trump administration policies, will likely gain some ground in the 20-point deficit reported in a head-to-head poll with Cheney earlier this year.
After a critical week in a critical year for Cheney, 2020 may well be her biggest yet.
Note: As you're reading this, I will be back home in New York celebrating the holiday season with family. As such, there will be no 307 Politics column next Monday. At the same time my online presence will be fairly limited. For sources/others – I will still have my cellphone, which is pretty easy to get the number to. Feel free to keep in touch. If you have time off, enjoy it, and always remember to keep those who have to work or cannot be with family in your thoughts this week!
)
State superintendent, national Muslim group decry Riverton students who wore white robes to school: Wyoming’s top educator and a national Muslim civil rights organization both released statements criticizing two Riverton students who came to school last Wednesday wearing white robes and white hoods — an uncommon step for the state’s top administrator. (via Trib.com
)
Legislators want more details on UW budget requests: University of Wyoming officials are requesting an increase in funding over the next biennium. After Gordon rejected most of the increase, members of the Legislature are now seeking more details on how those funds — if granted — would be spent. (via the Laramie Boomerang
)
Ex Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says no to Senate run; Cheney is a maybe: Republican former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead said Thursday he will not run for an open U.S. Senate seat but two nationally known and well-funded Republicans, Cheney and Friess, weren’t ruling it out. (via Trib.com)Around Wyoming
Lander Launches Affordable Housing Study: Lander’s proximity to the Wind River Mountains and the presence of the National Outdoor Leadership School means that the city attracts lots of seasonal workers looking for low-cost, temporary housing. But local zoning regulations don’t offer the flexibility to build that type of housing. (via Wyoming Public Media
)
Kraken, a major crypto firm eyeing Wyoming, at center of blockbuster lawsuit: A cryptocurrency company in line to open one of Wyoming’s first cryptobanks has been accused of falsifying addresses on their banking applications in California, potentially jeopardizing their plans to do business in the Equality State. (via Trib.com
)
Kanye West’s ranch structure delayed by governor order: After a win for Cody following an announcement the rapper would be moving his shoe operation into a facility vacated by Cody Labs earlier this year, Kanye West’s proposal to build a meditation structure on his property has been delayed, largely due to an executive order by Gordon intended to protect sage grouse habitat. (via the Cody Enterprise)Eye On Washington
John Barrasso wrote an op-ed for Fox News critical of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, saying his opposition to fossil fuels is “playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.” Inslee’s administration has used Section 401 of the Clean Water Act — which Barrasso has been trying to reform
— as a means to block coal exports overseas from states like Wyoming, which has weighed litigation against the state.
Mike Enzi
slammed Congress for passing yet another budget deal that increases the national debt, bemoaning the introduction of a number of politically popular line items with little objection that have no revenues attached to support them.
“Christmas presents for everyone — all put on the federal credit card, which is overspent already,” he said in a release
.
Enzi also sponsored several pieces of legislation intended to improve reporting of graduation rates for institutions of higher learning around the country, saying that graduation rates often do not accurately represent the outcomes of non-traditional or underrepresented populations.
Liz Cheney
celebrated a major achievement in the House of Representatives with the passage of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, a trade deal intended to replace certain aspects of NAFTA.
While the bill includes a number of concessions — a lightly scrutinized labor protection provision, for one, and a lack of intellectual property protections for some tech companies — Cheney largely approved of the bill’s passage, though she did hit House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying the vote, saying it was intended to provide cover for impeachment.
“I think that we saw several situations — including this one — where the speaker and the Democrats were being pushed very hard by the far left to get the votes they needed on their side,” she told the Star-Tribune on Thursday. “I don’t agree with every provision of the bill, certainly — I think there are some real concerns about how it doesn’t deal with some of the concerns we have around digital platforms — but I think on the whole, there’s no question this is a win for Wyoming and the United States.”
