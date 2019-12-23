307 Politics: The year Liz Cheney became a Republican star

Mike Enzi

slammed Congress for passing yet another budget deal that increases the national debt, bemoaning the introduction of a number of politically popular line items with little objection that have no revenues attached to support them.





“Christmas presents for everyone — all put on the federal credit card, which is overspent already,” he said in a release

.





Enzi also sponsored several pieces of legislation intended to improve reporting of graduation rates for institutions of higher learning around the country, saying that graduation rates often do not accurately represent the outcomes of non-traditional or underrepresented populations.

Liz Cheney