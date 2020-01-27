307 Politics: Wyoming’s leadership ambitions, wins for the West, and other news

John Barrasso

was a central figure in the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, making numerous television appearances to disparage the Democrats’ case against the President.





He also oversaw an oversight hearing

on the Economic Development Administration, focusing primarily on the program’s successes.





Mike Enzi publicized a report he had requested from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which warned that some major federal trust fund programs – including Social Security and Medicare – are “on an unsustainable course,” with balances projected to begin decreasing by 2022

.



