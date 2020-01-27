307 Politics: Wyoming’s leadership ambitions, wins for the West, and other news

Boasting just one-fifth of one percent of the nation’s population, Wyoming should be one of the least influential states in the country. Yet, in the halls of Congress, representatives from the Equality State wield an outsized share of influence among the power brokers of Washington D.C.
A member of Senate leadership, Sen. John Barrasso stands among the most influential members of the U.S. Congress, managing to be an effective bipartisan dealmaker as chairman of the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works while maintaining a close relationship with President Donald Trump. (The pair traveled to Afghanistan together last November.) His Senate counterpart, Mike Enzi, boasts his own committee chairmanship as overseer of the national budget, and has earned his own distinction as one of the Senate longest-tenured members.
Meanwhile Liz Cheney – one of the fastest-rising stars of the House of Representatives – has already ascended to the third-highest position within her party and, turning down a Senate bid, is expected to continue her trajectory upward.
For some states, that would be enough. But Wyoming’s delegation has a bit more ambition than that.
Last week, two separate reports in the national press – one in E&E News, one in The Hill – laid out a number of rumors swirling around the political futures both for Cheney and Barrasso, bringing clarity to some of the unknowns in Washington that lay beyond the 2020 election.
As Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski becomes term-limited in her role as chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Barrasso – who has proven his ability to broker major deals as chair of EPW – has been rumored to be eyeing her vacated seat in 2021, which would give him significant influence over American energy policies.
Meanwhile Cheney – who has shown a past willingness to clash with the Republican National Committee – has some talking about ambitions behind her third-in-command position in the House minority, a piece in The Hill reporting she could very well be angling for Speaker of the House one day: a prospect she deflected questions on at a press conference several weeks ago.
“I’m honored to represent Wyoming, and I’m honored my colleagues elected me to be chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” she said at the time. “In that position, I am going to fight very hard over the course of the next 11 months here to make sure we do take back the majority. That’s going to be our focus.”
Cheney’s announcement, however, has had a direct bonus for at least one person: Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis, who following her announcement received several significant endorsements (including that of the top vote-getter at Wyoming’s 2016 GOP Convention, Ted Cruz) and, according to a spokesperson, has received thousands of dollars in commitments to her campaign in the days since Cheney deferred a Senate bid.
Wyoming’s D.C. delegation celebrates ruling, seeks further ESA rollbacks
As the drama around President Donald Trump’s impeachment dominated headlines last week, Wyoming’s delegation in Washington celebrated a number of quiet victories that can prove significant for Western states.
Last week, Wyoming’s representatives in D.C. applauded news that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army Corps of Engineers announced it would be replacing the long-controversial 2015 Waters of the United States rule, a provision of the Clean Water Act that expanded the definitions of what constituted a “navigable waterway.”
Long a hot-button topic for industries like agriculture, the regulation had become a particular focus of Republicans in Congress like Sen. John Barrasso – whose Committee on the Environment and Public Works has labored to repeal the law for nearly five years – as well as states like Wyoming, which boasted one of the most notable examples of whiplash against the 2015 rule after a rancher constructed a pond on his property in violation of the statute, racking up millions of dollars in fines
.
“The old WOTUS rule put Washington in control of ponds, puddles and prairie potholes,” Barrasso said in a statement last week. “The punishing regulation was so confusing that property owners and businesses could not determine when permits were needed. Even worse, it inserted Washington into local decision-making. This overreach put unfair restrictions on how farmers, ranchers and landowners could use their property.”
Meanwhile in the House of Representatives, the Republican-dominated Western Congressional Caucus released a suite of 17 pieces of legislation
intended to roll back certain provisions of the Endangered Species Act, including a Liz Cheney-sponsored bill intended to ensure no new critical habitats can be established preventing multiple uses like grazing simply because a species is present there.
“For too long livestock producers have battled against the federal government’s attempts to reduce grazing on public lands,” Cheney said in a statement. “This language is crucial to safeguarding ranchers, who legally graze on federal lands, from frivolous lawsuits that force them off their allotments, leaving them no choice other than to sell their livestock at fire sale prices and subjecting them to economic ruin.”Wyoming Politics
The governor’s pitch: Fight climate change with coal: Gov. Mark Gordon said once again that he believes coal and carbon capture technologies can be utilized in the fight against climate change, but declined to comment on his own stances toward President Donald Trump’s cavalier attitude toward humanity’s influence on the crisis. (via Trib.com
)
Lawmakers look to revive federal background check bill: After a bill failed in committee that would have required Wyoming to share disqualifying mental health information of potential gun owners with the FBI, lawmakers are looking to revive a similar version during the upcoming legislative session. (via The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
)
Laramie Democrat pitches bill to end child marriage in Wyoming: Laramie Democrat Charles Pelkey will be making a second attempt to end child marriage in Wyoming after state lawmakers voted against a similar proposal last year. (via Trib.com)Around Wyoming
Personnel the 2020 focus for top UW officials: Going into 2020, the University of Wyoming has a gargantuan task ahead of it: hiring 55 new professors. (via the Laramie Boomerang
)
Uinta County votes to sell land for ICE detention center: The Uinta County commissioners unanimously voted to transfer approximately 63 acres of county property located adjacent to the Bear River State Park for the intended purpose of constructing an immigration detention/processing center. (via the Uinta County Herald)Eye On Washington
John Barrasso
was a central figure in the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, making numerous television appearances to disparage the Democrats’ case against the President.
He also oversaw an oversight hearing
on the Economic Development Administration, focusing primarily on the program’s successes.
Mike Enzi publicized a report he had requested from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which warned that some major federal trust fund programs – including Social Security and Medicare – are “on an unsustainable course,” with balances projected to begin decreasing by 2022
.
“GAO’s new report is another warning sign that Social Security, Medicare and other trust fund programs on which many Americans rely are in danger of going broke,” Enzi said in a statement. “Congress will need to work in a bipartisan manner to safeguard these programs to ensure they are able to provide for those who need them now and in the future.”
Liz Cheney was in Wyoming last week during a recess for the House of Representatives, but remained active during her time off. On Tuesday, the Congresswoman called on the United Kingdom to reject the use of technology
made by the Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei in its 5G networks, saying it would pose a dire national security threat that would damage the U.S./U.K. relationship.
She also joined Senators Cruz (R-TX), Graham (R-SC) and Cotton (R-AR) in calling on the Trump Administration to continue applying pressure on the Iranian regime
for its ongoing efforts to illegally obtain a nuclear weapon and, on Friday, attended the March for Life in Washington D.C.
