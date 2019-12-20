Polls shows heavy opposition among small businesses to proposed Wyoming corporate income tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surveys will remain open until the start of the 2020 session.

Thursday’s poll – similar to those conducted by the organization every year – included questions on three other key issues related to small businesses in the state. These included a desire for more state support for vocational and technical training for high school students (87 percent in favor), an opposition to a proposal to convert Interstate 80 to a toll road (63 percent against and 27 percent in favor) and a 65-13 percent opposition to cities and towns setting their own labor and employment laws, a question stemming by a raise in the minimum wage in Denver that was passed independently from the rest of Colorado.

“This was sort of a preemptive strike,” Gagliardi said. “Over the last few years, we’ve started to see this trend across the United States. Over the last three months, we’ve seen Denver jump the gun and raise its own minimum wage, even though we (in Colorado) had specific language saying you could not do this until 2021. But they did anyway, because they’re Denver.”

“All politics is local,” he added. “But when it comes to labor and employment law, business – especially small business – cannot be having 10 different localities with different laws or ways of doing things.”