Pot advocates introduce ballot initiatives

One of the ballot initiatives would legalize medical marijuana for personal use in Wyoming, as this state is only one of four left in the nation where marijuana is fully criminalized (the other three are Idaho, Kansas and South Carolina).

The other initiative would decriminalize, not legalize, marijuana for personal use.

A survey done by the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center in October showed that 85% of residents who were questioned supported legalizing medical marijuana. The poll also showed that 75% of surveyed residents supported decriminalization of the drug and 54% supported full legalization.

In addition to the Libertarian Party, there were also representatives from Utah’s TRUCE organization, Wyoming NORML and the Wyoming Patients Coalition.

Wyoming NORML executive director Bennett Sondeno talked of his late friend, Bill, who passed away a few years ago after being exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

“I said, ‘Bill, if you’re dying, would you consider trying cannabis?’ and he did,” Sondeno said. “He took all these drugs he was taking and quit them cold turkey, which I am not suggesting, but he managed to survive four and a half years after he should have died. Cannabis changed his life.”