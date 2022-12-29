Potential downfall of Indian Child Welfare Act leaves lawmakers in a hard spot

For more than 40 years, the federal Indian Child Welfare Act has helped prioritize the placement of Native American kids in foster care or adoption within their tribal communities. But that's in jeopardy now that the U.S. Supreme Court might rule the 1978 act to be unconstitutional.

The case, Haadland v. Brackeen, centers around a Texan family trying to adopt a Navajo child and take custody of the child's half sister. The family argues that ICWA is unconstitutional because it determines the placement of Native American kids based on race. But those who defend ICWA say its procedures are based on political entities -- tribal sovereignty -- and not race.

If the high court does deem ICWA unconstitutional, Wyoming would be left without a statutory framework to keep the measure's protections for the placement of Native American kids in place.

The state's Select Committee on Tribal Relations has had its eyes on ICWA's potential downfall. In October, the committee moved along a bill to make a task force that would look at the federal ICWA, other states' Indigenous child welfare laws and protections for Native American kids that already exist in Wyoming statute. The task force's ultimate aim would be to make legislative recommendations for the state to codify its own protections similar to those under the federal ICWA. Lawmakers will approve or reject the bill in the upcoming legislative session, which starts Jan. 10.

The idea behind making a task force, rather than going ahead and pushing through new state laws to guide the placement of Native American kids, is to "take a closer look to see what makes sense for Wyoming," Cheyenne Republican Sen. Affie Ellis, co-chair of the select committee, said at a meeting in October.

"Why wouldn't we take the time to really craft something that's better than what the feds have done?" she said.

But Wyoming is in a hard spot time-wise. The legislative session starts in January, but the U.S. Supreme Court decision likely won't come out until late spring. So if there aren't any laws passed in the upcoming legislative session to codify ICWA protections into state statute, those protections could be stripped with nothing to back them up before the Legislature has another opportunity to put something else in place.

Some would prefer that the state just go ahead and propose its own laws to ensure that Native American kids are placed in their communities rather than going through the onerous hoops of recommending legislation through a task force.

Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice Chairman Michael Ute, reading a statement on behalf of chairman John St. Clair before the select committee in October, said that the council thinks the approach of using a task force "is an attempt to drag this out and end up with no agreement on the context of the proposed legislation..."

"It seems that this committee is just passing the buck with a less than strong approach," Ute read.

It's not clear if that perspective has changed since the select committee's last meeting. St. Clair and Ute didn't immediately respond to the Star-Tribune for comment on Wednesday. The Northern Arapaho Business Council, represented by Travis McNiven, said it wants to introduce state ICWA laws in the next session and that its open to working with a task force to craft a future bill.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, suggested looking into some kind of temporary "Band-Aid" bill, legislation that could tide the state over until the next legislative session in the case that ICWA is thrown out.

But even with something temporary, lawmakers are in somewhat of a bind when it comes to forging ahead with state ICWA laws. Whatever potential legislation they might pass would, again, come before the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the case. Ellis and other members of the select committee pointed out that, without knowing what arguments the high court's decision is based on, lawmakers would be going in blind, making laws prematurely with the risk of running up against federal authority.

"I think we would perhaps be providing legislation that might be fraught with an immaturity and unintended consequences if we don't refine it," Larsen said.