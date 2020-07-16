Powered by PAC funding, Lummis outraises entire US Senate field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis remains significantly ahead of her rivals in fundraising heading into the final weeks of Republican primary campaign season, according to numbers filed with the Federal Elections Commission this week.

Between the months of April and July, the former U.S. representative’s campaign did some of its best fundraising yet, raising roughly $360,000 — or 22% of her total fundraising haul this cycle — amid a slew of endorsements from organizations like the United States Chamber of Commerce and the Club for Growth.

Now with nearly $964,000 in cash on hand, Lummis’ total war chest dwarfs the entire field of candidates — Republican or Democrat — in the 2020 election 5 to 1. The only other candidate to come close to that total this quarter was Republican challenger Robert Short, whose $187,000 in funds raised this cycle was largely fueled by more than $155,000 in loans from the candidate himself.

While fundraising efforts from many of the candidates for federal office have been anemic this past quarter, much of Lummis’ success can be chalked up to what her campaign described as a broad network of grassroots support.