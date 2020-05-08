You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
President Trump joins cattlemen's calls for investigation into meat markets
View Comments
top story
AGRICULTURE

President Trump joins cattlemen's calls for investigation into meat markets

{{featured_button_text}}
Cattle

A cow enjoys a scratch while waiting to be fed in 2018 on a ranch outside Glenrock. Supporters of a federal investigation into allegations of price gouging in meat markets receive a boost when President Donald Trump said earlier this week he supported the move.

 File, Star-Tribune

President Donald Trump joined stock growers associations from several states and 11 state attorneys general by calling for a Department of Justice investigation into allegations that meat packers have broken antitrust laws through price gouging.

Trump voiced his support for U.S. producers when speaking to reporters earlier this week at a White House event also attended by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

"I've asked the Justice Department to look into it," Trump said. "I've asked them to take a very serious look into it because it shouldn't be happening that way and we want to protect our farmers."

At that same White House event, Perdue told reporters that Trump's executive order to re-open packing plants would put the supply chain fully back into rhythmic production within seven to 10 days.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association lobbied Perdue for a USDA investigation back in April. Perdue ultimately added -- in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic -- cattle market conditions to the USDA investigation originally stemming from a fire at a Tyson Foods' Holcomb, Kansas, production plant that resulted in lower market prices for ranchers while packaged meat prices remained unchanged.

Wyoming ranchers supported that USDA investigation. A week later the Wyoming Stock Growers Association joined 22 other states in calls to the U.S. Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr to investigate alleged price gouging and antitrust law violations.

Wyoming producers -- individual ranchers, cattlemen and sale barn owners alike -- all voiced their support for the investigation. They came together in consensus that these practices have been enacted for years and an investigation should have been conducted before the coronavirus.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News