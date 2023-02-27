CHEYENNE — Criticism toward speaker of the House Albert Sommers for allowing certain bills to stall intensified over the weekend and again on Monday after Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman weighed in, bringing national attention to the legislative situation in Wyoming.

On Friday, State Freedom Caucus Network President Andrew Roth posted a photo of Sommers on Twitter and highlighted three bills that had stalled in the House. The State Freedom Caucus Network -- a Washington, D.C.-based organization that aims to establish state freedom caucuses across the country -- officially partnered with the hard-line conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus in early January. The Wyoming Freedom Caucus' influence has grown considerably this session.

One of the bills that Roth mentioned in his tweet would have created an education savings account to fund private and homeschool education in Wyoming. Another would have banned classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. The last aims to outlaw gender-affirming medical treatments and was set to be considered in the House on Monday, if there was enough time. (Another similar bill was never considered for introduction in the House.)

The network also sent out a call to action text message over the weekend encouraging people to call Sommers and ask him to allow the bills to proceed. Over the weekend, even Fox News mentioned the growing heat on Sommers.

"The Wyoming GOP House Speaker is getting heat from his own party for blocking two Republican-backed bills on parental rights and universal school choice."



The school choice bill already passed the Senate and a majority of the House cosponsored.



It has the votes to pass. pic.twitter.com/HDDs5Dc9xP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 26, 2023

Hageman retweeted Roth's post on Saturday, adding that the bills are "about protecting our children."

"In Congress, I’m fighting for these very issues. I hope the Wyoming legislature will do the same," she wrote.

"I traveled over 50,000 miles across Wyoming and have held six public town halls in the two months since taking office. I have talked to Wyoming and I know these issues matter to them," Hageman said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

It appears that Hageman had not contacted Sommers prior to her post on Twitter. Her spokesperson did not respond to the Star-Tribune to confirm.

"Congresswoman Hageman has my phone number. I don't believe she reached out to me directly. I think that should have been the first step," Sommers said in a text.

'Gotcha' communication

State lawmakers often communicate with members of the D.C. delegation. But this public "gotcha" kind of communication, as senior lawmaker Rep. Steve Harshman put it, is something new.

"I hope we close the gate on all that and everybody just stays in their lanes and [does] the work," Harshman, a Casper Republican, said. "We've got enough work to get done instead of all the gotchas."

The situation has garnered national attention, with figures like former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker weighing in on a message that Cheyenne Republican Rep. Landon Brown posted on Twitter criticizing Hageman for getting involved.

"If she wants to have a say in our legislative body maybe she should run for that office. Otherwise, bugoff!" Brown wrote.

Hageman herself shot back at Brown, calling him "a living argument for allowing only Republicans to vote in Republican primaries."

Oh, Landon. Your “lane” should be what your constituents want, but thanks for again being a living argument for allowing only Republicans to vote in Republican primaries. https://t.co/xPLsg185if — Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) February 27, 2023

Sommers' authority has been challenged multiple times by members of the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus, who have tried to refer bills to more favorable committees or pull them from the speaker's drawer.

Last week, for example, Casper Republican Rep. Jeanette Ward called for a vote to try and pull Senate File 117 -- a bill to ban classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades that critics call the "Don't Say Gay Bill" -- out of the speaker's drawer. The motion failed.

Another, which Sommers did allow to proceed, received a "do not pass" recommendation in the House Appropriations Committee. That means the the bill can still be debated and voted upon on the floor, but it automatically goes to the bottom of the list for consideration. (The House hadn't gotten to the bill by the Star-Tribune's deadline.) Members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus had tried and failed to get that bill referred to the House Labor and Health Committee instead, where they suspected it might have faired better.

Jessica Rubino, the Wyoming state director for the State Freedom Caucus Network, said she didn't consider the process to be fair as it is. Rubino has lobbied in the Legislature this session on behalf of bills supported by the State Freedom Caucus Network.

"It isn't a very transparent process to allow one individual to determine whether a bill is constitutional or not," Rubino said.

House Majority Floor Leader Hulett Republican Rep. Chip Neiman, an ally of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, did something similar to Sommers with this year’s Medicaid expansion bill. As majority floor leader, Neiman is responsible for determining the order in which bills are debated and voted upon in the House Committee of the Whole, which is the place where bills are first discussed on the House floor. So, he can keep bills at the bottom of the list if he wants to, and eventually those bills will die when time runs out. That’s what happened with Medicaid expansion.

Common practice

It's impossible to get through all of the bills that are sponsored in the amount of time the Legislature convenes for the session. Given the time constraint, the speaker of the House and Senate president are in part responsible for deciding what bills to prioritize and which ones to leave behind. When asked what vetting process she thought would be preferable, Rubino said that the number of cosponsors on a bill and how successful it was in passing through the first chamber should be top considerations when deciding whether or not a bill should be allowed to proceed.

Every speaker has their own method for how to prioritize bills. Sommers has said that he typically prioritizes committee-sponsored bills first, since the state has already invested a lot of time, effort and money into those bills, and they've been vetted prior to the session. Then, he'll generally give preference to bills sponsored by individual lawmakers in the order that they're initially posted to the Legislative Service Office website.

On top of deciding whether or not a bill should be heard at all, the speaker of the House and Senate president are in charge of deciding which committee bills will go to. That's important because some committees might be friendlier to certain bills than others.

"I take this responsibility seriously; bad policy can create major consequences for Wyoming," Sommers wrote in a news release he issued on Sunday, explaining his reasons for holding back certain bills. "Bills that are unconstitutional, not well vetted, poorly written, duplicate bills or debates, and bills that negate local control, restrict the rights of people, or risk costly litigation financed by the people of Wyoming should not become law."

"I'm in this job, and people can throw arrows at me or not," Sommers said. "I'll do the best I can, and that's all I can do."

PHOTOS: Opening day of the 67th Wyoming Legislative Session 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins Rep. Jeanette Ward 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins