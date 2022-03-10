Project Veritas founder announced as Wyoming GOP keynote speaker

The Wyoming Republican Party announced this week that James O’Keefe, the self-described “guerrilla journalist” and founder of Project Veritas, will be the keynote speaker at the state party’s annual convention in May.

Project Veritas is a far right outfit that targets news organizations, Democratic politicians and progressive groups by using undercover tactics and secret recordings to expose and embarrass them.

The organization’s website says it’s dedicated to reviving “the craft of investigative journalism” and investigating “corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in public institutions and the private sector.” However, it's been criticized for producing videos that are deceptively edited and for trying to trick the Washington Post into a running a fabricated story in 2017.

Foster Friess, a GOP mega donor and former candidate for Wyoming governor, financially supported Project Veritas. The Jackson investor died last year at age 81.

Shortly before the launch of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, the Trump Foundation donated $10,000 to O'Keefe's organization.

“You Don’t Want to Miss This,” the Wyoming GOP said in its press release announcing the keynote speaker.

In June of last year, the New York Times reported that a group partially staffed and led by former Project Veritas operatives sought to carry out a political infiltration scheme meant to dig up damaging information on Wyoming’s liberal and moderate Republican circles.

Exactly how much information the operation gathered remains unclear.

Frank Eathorne, chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, defended the choice of O'Keefe.

"I do not speak for Project Veritas, but the NY Times article states the people alleged to have been involved in that were 'former employees' of Project Veritas and were not employed by them at the time it occurred," he wrote in a text to the Star-Tribune. "Funny how you call them 'spies.' When liberals do the same thing, the liberals seek to beatify them instead and call them 'whistleblowers.'"

The convention runs from May 5 to 7 in Sheridan, and O’Keefe is set to speak on the final day of the event. That day will feature an afternoon presentation, an evening banquet, keynote address and post-banquet meet and greet with O’Keefe. Tickets are not yet available.

